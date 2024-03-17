Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Dino Rocket, Fireshine Games, Kādomon: Hyper Auto Battlers

Kādomon: Hyper Auto Battlers Arrives In Early Access On March 25

Kādomon: Hyper Auto Battlers will come out on Steam in Early Access on March 25, giving you an early build of the roguelike auto-battler.

Article Summary Kādomon: Hyper Auto Battlers hits Early Access on March 25 with over 180 creatures.

Expand your Kādodex and watch Kādomon evolve, offering dynamic auto-battling fun.

Engage in battles, conquer MEGA enemies, and possibly discover Legendary Kādomon.

Explore Shonkkas Shop for items and buffs to enhance your Kādomon’s abilities.

Indie game development Dino Rocket and publisher Fireshine Games have confirmed Kādomon: Hyper Auto Battlers will drop into Early Access on March 25. The game has been in the works for a few years now, as the team has created a game with over 180 unique creatures, which you will go around and collect to fight each other in this roguelike auto-battler. Along with the news came a new trailer, which you can check out here.

Kādomon: Hyper Auto Battlers

Welcome to the world of Kādomon, a mysterious land where cute and quirky monsters roam freely. Journey through randomly generated regions, battling and collecting Kādomon on your quest to be the best! There's 180+ monsters to add to your Kādodex, and each Kādomon has two super rare misprints to discover! It's up to you to build the ultimate unstoppable team in this adventure of automated battles. All Kādomon have special characteristics, such as activated abilities, passive abilities, and different typings (there's 12 types in total!). Synergise your Kādomon's attacks and create a super-effective combo of monsters. Grow even stronger with every battle by levelling-up and evolving your team! Once fully evolved, every Kādomon has the chance to get HYPER! Acquire very rare items that allow your Kādomon to break their limits and discover a hyper-powerful 4th form!

With brand-new designs and souped-up stats, you'll be able to tackle the greatest of challenges. Battle your team against elite enemies and bosses. Get your team ready to fight against MEGA opponents, and unlock brand new Kādomon if you win! Remember, there is always a greater foe to test your strength! The Kādomon world is bustling with secrets, including random events that will change the tide of battle! Experiment with different items and monsters, Kadomon might evolve in different ways, and if you're lucky you might just encounter a Legendary Kādomon to join your team… In between battles, take a mosey around Shonkkas Shop! Here, you can use the Money Berries you've earned to buy new Kādomon and items. Held items are incredibly useful to have as they give you permanent buffs or powerful single use effects when used wisely!

