KartRider Rush+ Enters The Abyss For Season 23

Nexon just keeps on cranking out seasons for KartRider Rush+, as players can now dive into the Abyss that is Season 23, right now.

Article Summary Season 23 of KartRider Rush+ launches with new "Abyss" themed races and karts.

Legendary "Cronos" kart debuts with two color choices for players to dominate the tracks.

New quality-of-life game features include draft angle display and Fortitude Chest upgrades.

Log in events offer exclusive rewards, such as "Lanternfish" gear and Jellyfish Shards.

Nexon has launched the latest season for KartRider Rush+, as we enter into the abyss with the beginning of Season 23. The game just keeps getting new seasons every couple of months, and this latest one takes you under the ocean and into the abyss with new tracks to conquer, new racers to play as, several events to take place over the course of multiple weeks, and some improvements to the game. You can read more here as the content is now live!

KartRider Rush+ Season 23

Thrilling "Abyss" Themed Additions – Racers will surf towards victory with new karts "Hydra" and "Ocean Burst," race through underwater streets on "Into the Sea" and "Coastal Cruise," which will be updated over time, and join forces with new racers Poseidon Bazzi, Mermaid Ms. Mani and more.

– Racers will surf towards victory with new karts "Hydra" and "Ocean Burst," race through underwater streets on "Into the Sea" and "Coastal Cruise," which will be updated over time, and join forces with new racers Poseidon Bazzi, Mermaid Ms. Mani and more. Powerful Highlight Karts – The Season 23 legendary kart "Cronos" reigns supreme, wielding the turbulent power of the ocean. Players can purchase the kart in the Cronos Center and choose their favorite of two colorways: "Cronos Air" and "Cronos Emperor."

– The Season 23 legendary kart "Cronos" reigns supreme, wielding the turbulent power of the ocean. Players can purchase the kart in the Cronos Center and choose their favorite of two colorways: "Cronos Air" and "Cronos Emperor." Quality-Of-Life Improvements – In this seafaring season, racers now have the ability to gauge their draft angle on-screen, allowing for precise tuning in Speed Races. The Appraisal Manual feature has also been added, giving players an intuitive way to view which set item configurations are available for their appraisals. Finally, Fortitude Chests have been revamped, and rewards like Batteries and Super Cupcakes can be earned based on the total number of times a player opens the chest.

– In this seafaring season, racers now have the ability to gauge their draft angle on-screen, allowing for precise tuning in Speed Races. The Appraisal Manual feature has also been added, giving players an intuitive way to view which set item configurations are available for their appraisals. Finally, Fortitude Chests have been revamped, and rewards like Batteries and Super Cupcakes can be earned based on the total number of times a player opens the chest. Celebratory Events – In celebration of the 23rd season, Nexon is giving out rewards such as "Lanternfish Headgear (Perm)" and "Lanternfish Balloon" until Sunday, December 31, to players who log in and play KartRider Rush+ ranked races. Players can also obtain Nitro Piece Puzzles upon completing Daily and Weekly Quests until Friday, December 29, which can be exchanged for a "Lunar Bolt (Perm)," Turbo Crystals, and more. Additionally, Nexon is gifting Jellyfish Shards to racers who log in and play Ranked Mode and Multiplayer Races from Friday, January 5 to Sunday, February 4. Jellyfish Shards can then be traded for K-Coins, Jellyfish Hair, and Jellyfish Outfits for both male and female characters.

