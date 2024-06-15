Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Nexon | Tagged: KartRider Rush+

KartRider Rush+ Has Gone To Camelot In Latest Seasonal Update

The latest seasn of KartRider Rush+ has launched this week, as players head to Camelot with new tracks, racers, and more.

Article Summary KartRider Rush+ enters Camelot with new medieval-themed season.

Exciting new tracks and racers fit for a Knight of the Round Table.

Season 26 introduces special races, events, and a Marathon Knight kart.

Nexon enhances gameplay with a Quality-of-Life Update for parts.

Nexon recently released the latest seasonal update for KartRider Rush+, as the new content takes players to Camelot for a brand-new medieval season. As you may have guessed from previous seasons, you'll be getting a brand new track to race on with a bit of Knights of the Round Table theme going for it, along with a few new racers who fit the theme. All of which will run for the next several weeks. We have the finer details of what's in this season for you below, along with a trailer to show it off, as the content is now live.

KartRider Rush+ – Season 26

Racers can kick it into high gear on the brand-new Knights' Camp (Camelot) track now, with Pendragon Castle (Camelot) and Cascading Waterfalls (Mine) tracks coming later this season. Additionally, players can turn heads while zooming around in eye-catching highlight karts Inferno Ranger and Astral Ranger.

Super Item Race – Available in Ranked Mode, some basic items are converted into Super Items, granting even more powerful abilities.

Available in Ranked Mode, some basic items are converted into Super Items, granting even more powerful abilities. Gentry's Gala Event – Running until Sunday, July 7, racers can earn items such as Heartbeat Balloons and the Nobleman and Noblewoman Outfits by completing quests for Mask Shards.

Running until Sunday, July 7, racers can earn items such as Heartbeat Balloons and the Nobleman and Noblewoman Outfits by completing quests for Mask Shards. Owl's Letters Rewards – Players can obtain and use Owl's Letters to earn awesome rewards including Messenger Owl pets, Milk and more until Thursday, July 25.

Players can obtain and use Owl's Letters to earn awesome rewards including Messenger Owl pets, Milk and more until Thursday, July 25. Wizard War Master Event – Stamps and K-Coins can be acquired with players' first daily victory in Ranked Mode in this event running until Thursday, Aug. 1. Accumulated stamps will earn players enticing rewards such as K-Coins, Acceleration Crests and Wizard War Master.

Stamps and K-Coins can be acquired with players' first daily victory in Ranked Mode in this event running until Thursday, Aug. 1. Accumulated stamps will earn players enticing rewards such as K-Coins, Acceleration Crests and Wizard War Master. Marathon Knight (Perm) Kart – By completing various missions, players can collect Nitro Shards to unlock the epic Marathon Knight (Perm) kart.

By completing various missions, players can collect Nitro Shards to unlock the epic Marathon Knight (Perm) kart. Quality-of-Life Update – Players can now open up to 100 parts as an improvement to the Part Production system.

