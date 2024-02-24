Posted in: Games, Nexon | Tagged: KartRider, KartRider Rush+

KartRider Rush+ Launches Season 24 As They Head To The Desert

You'll dive deep into the desert for the latest update to KartRider Rush+, as Season 24 brings new racers, new courses, and more.

Article Summary KartRider Rush+ Season 24, dubbed 'Desert Journey,' introduces new racers and tracks.

Unlock new "Desert Journey" karts with enhanced features and customizations.

"Delivery Dash" now always open, featuring new "Potential-Tune" Tuning Kart.

Season 24 events offer unique rewards, including the legendary speed Kart "Typhoon".

Nexon has released a brand new update for KartRider Rush+ this week, bringing with it the launch of Season 24 to the racing title. Being dubbec Desert Journey, you'll be getting multiple new racers with the introduction of Aria, Desert Explorer Ethen, and Silk Road Diz, as you race around multiple new tracks, including Musty Mains, Sand Pit, and Skull Castle. You'll also see a new array of items to snag and some challenges to take on. We have the details below as the content is now live.

KartRider Rush+ Season 24

For the rookie racer or seasoned pro, KartRider Rush+ offers a pit stop for everyone with an array of game modes and a delightful cast of characters to keep drivers in the fast lane. Racers can unleash their creativity by customizing their karts and characters for a uniquely thrilling race experience. With imaginative tracks, easy-to-master gameplay, and vibrant graphics, KartRider Rush+ promises endless excitement on the go.

Powerful Highlight Karts – "Desert Journey" hauls in lightning-fast highlight Karts, "Dark Knight Exemplar" and "White Knight Exemplar," to keep players in the fast lane. Each Kart includes Acceleration 3.0, which preserves certain gauges when Acceleration is active and allows players to choose their favorite color to ride in.

"Desert Journey" hauls in lightning-fast highlight Karts, "Dark Knight Exemplar" and "White Knight Exemplar," to keep players in the fast lane. Each Kart includes Acceleration 3.0, which preserves certain gauges when Acceleration is active and allows players to choose their favorite color to ride in. Thrilling "Desert Journey" Themed Additions – Racers can prepare for the ultimate victory lap with new desert-themed karts "Horus," "Desert King," "Graffiti," and "Typhoon."

Racers can prepare for the ultimate victory lap with new desert-themed karts "Horus," "Desert King," "Graffiti," and "Typhoon." "Delivery Dash" Improved and a New Tuning Kart – Ranked Mode's "Delivery Dash" will be available at all times during the season. Furthermore, "Potential-Tune," the second Tuning Kart, can be acquired with Coin items that are obtained by completing missions in Delivery Dash.

Ranked Mode's "Delivery Dash" will be available at all times during the season. Furthermore, "Potential-Tune," the second Tuning Kart, can be acquired with Coin items that are obtained by completing missions in Delivery Dash. Celebratory Events – In celebration of the 24th season, Nexon is hosting a "Desert Warm Up!" event until Thursday, Feb. 29. Players can also obtain various rewards such as "Oret Headgear," "Search Light Balloon" and more based on login and Ranked Mode participation. In addition, players can trade in Adventure Coins earned by participating in the "Survive the Desert" event for "Typhoon (Legendary Speed Kart)," "Turbo Crystal," "Mysterious Desert Frame," "Desert Explorer Title" and more until Sunday, April 14.

