KartRider Rush+ Season 27 Goes Back To The Three Kingdoms Era

Nexon has launched the latest season for KartRider Rush+, as Season 27 takes players back to the Three Kingdoms era of content

Season 27 of KartRider Rush+ transports players to the legendary Three Kingdoms era of Chinese history.

New themed racers like Guan Yu and Zhang Fei, along with karts like Eight Gares Formation, join the lineup.

Dynamic tracks, such as the pirate-themed Lodumani's Cove and The Battle of Chibi, promise thrilling races.

Players can customize plates, collect powerful Skill Chests, adopt pets, and participate in celebratory events.

Nexon released the latest season for KartRider Rush+ this past week, as Season 27 heads back to the Three Kingdoms Era for some reason. It seems like the developers have run out of ideas and are going straight through old video game themes as we travel to China in the iconic era that has been done to death in multiple franchises. But we're not sure if anyone has done it as a racing theme until now. We have the details below, as the content is now live.

KartRider Rush+ Season 27

Inspired by the Three Kingdoms, a significant period in Chinese history, this season features all-new themed racers Guan Yu, Lin Bei, and Zhang Fei Bazzi, as well as new karts to breeze by the competition, such as the Eight Gares Formation, Decoy Dinghy, and Red Hare.

Speedy New Highlight Karts – In addition to the Three Kingdoms-themed karts, racers can strap into all-new highlight karts Blade Saber and Cloud Saber to leave their competition in the dust.

In addition to the Three Kingdoms-themed karts, racers can strap into all-new highlight karts Blade Saber and Cloud Saber to leave their competition in the dust. Dynamic Tracks – Throughout the season, twisting tracks will be added, such as the pirate-themed Lodumani's Cove, the challenging War Master's Longhouse (Norse), and The Battle of Chibi (Sword).

Custom Plate System – Furthering the creative elements found in KartRider Rush+ , this system introduces the ability to collect frames, letters and numbers for players to freely customize their plates and ensure fellow racers know who to watch out for.

Furthering the creative elements found in , this system introduces the ability to collect frames, letters and numbers for players to freely customize their plates and ensure fellow racers know who to watch out for. New Features in Rally – Now players can collect Skill Chests in the Rally tracks to gain powerful effects, such as Increased Nitro Duration. Additionally, a convenient feature has been added that allows you to gift 'Time Plus Coin' to all friends at once.

Now players can collect Skill Chests in the Rally tracks to gain powerful effects, such as Increased Nitro Duration. Additionally, a convenient feature has been added that allows you to gift 'Time Plus Coin' to all friends at once. Pets in the Shop – A "Pet" category has been added to the Shop so players can adopt an adorable pet and have a loyal companion during races.

A "Pet" category has been added to the Shop so players can adopt an adorable pet and have a loyal companion during races. Celebratory Events – To commemorate the new season, players can receive items, including an Ancient Scroll Back and a Lantern Balloon by completing daily and cumulative missions, including logging in until Aug. 17 and competing in Ranked Mode. Additionally, players can hit the tracks to acquire Scroll Shards until Sept. 1, which can be traded for an Eight Gates Formation Aura, Decoy Handheld, and more. Completing different gameplay missions from Aug. 18 to Oct. 16 will also grant racers a Nitro Puzzle, also tradeable for the Eight Gates Formation kart.

