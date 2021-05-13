Katy Perry & Pokémon Unveils New Single With A Music Video

An interesting late-night reveal as The Pokémon Company and singer/songwriter Katy Perry has released a new single together. The brand new single is called "Electric" and shows off Perry's love for all things Pokémon that she's had since she was a kid, going back to playing the original Game Boy titles. The track was created for the 25th Anniversary and to be a part of Pokémon 25: The Album, which will be released later this Fall on Capitol Records. You can check out the music video below along with merch being released for it, along with more info on the video and a couple of quotes from both parties. Not to mention the ability to download or stream the song at the link above.

The official video for "Electric" — helmed by Carlos Lopez Estrada, who directed the Disney feature film Raya and the Last Dragon – received a YouTube Premiere with a fan watch party earlier today. The clip follows Katy and Pikachu as they take time out to enjoy nature and reflect on how they have evolved over the years. After a day of exploring, the pair stop at a lighthouse to meditate. Falling into a reverie, they're taken back in time to the earliest days of Katy's career. Thanks to encouragement from her friend Pichu, Katy goes from busking at a farmer's market to her first club performance.

"When I visited the Pokémon Café while touring Japan, I got so nostalgic. It took me back to my junior high years. So when I got the call to be a part of the 25th anniversary celebration alongside Post Malone and J Balvin, I was elated," says Katy Perry. "The song's themes – resilience, igniting your inner light – have guided my life and also parallel Pokémon's story and characters. Pikachu is the evolved form of Pichu, so in the video, you see the younger version of me with Pichu and myself in the present day with Pikachu. We both evolve, yet retain a sense of playfulness." "Katy Perry has created a vibrant anthem to help us celebrate 25 years of Pokémon with 'Electric,' an amazing song about recognizing one's own journeys and evolving," said Colin Palmer, vice president of marketing, The Pokémon Company International. "We also hope fans around the world enjoy seeing Pikachu team up with Katy in the music video for 'Electric,' which is a wonderful visual accompaniment to the inspirational song."