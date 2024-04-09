Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games, Whitethorn Games | Tagged: Balloon Studios, Botany Manor

Botany Manor Drops Launch Trailer Ahead Of Release

Check out the latest trailer for the game Botany Manor ahead of the game's launch from Whitethorn Games, which is today.

Article Summary Whitethorn Games unveils Botany Manor's launch trailer ahead of release.

Embark on a botanist's journey with Arabella Greene in Botany Manor.

Solve intricate plant-based puzzles by examining clues around the estate.

Delve into Arabella’s story as a 19th-century scientist and enjoy the soundtrack.

Indie game developer Balloon Studios and publisher Whitethorn Games have released an all-new launch trailer for Botany Manor ahead of the game's release. The trailer itself isn't that long; you're getting, at best, 30 seconds worth of in-game footage showing off the landscape of the manor and some of the things you'll do in the game. Really all this amounts to is a way to get you to try and check the game out, now that it's officially available today on both PC and consoles. You can enjoy the trailer above, as well as more info about the cozy gardening simulator below, as the game is out right now.

Botany Manor

The enduring estate of Botany Manor is home to retired botanist Arabella Greene. After a long career, she has amassed a collection of rare, long-forgotten plants that require some research to help them live again. Play as Arabella and explore the stunning historic manor and its grounds to look for clues in her notes, books, posters, and items scattered around the residence to determine the correct set of circumstances to help the flora flourish. Unlock new seeds and plant them. Interactable items around the property that can be turned and flipped will provide information to help you solve each gardening puzzle, grow the plants and discover their mysterious qualities.

Explore the peaceful grounds and many calming rooms of the beautifully rendered, historically accurate 19th-century manor.

Pick up, flip, turn, and rotate the many items found around the estate to piece together the clues to solve each plant-based puzzle.

Learn about Arabella's life and career, and the challenges she faced as a woman scientist during the 19th century as you explore.

Fall in love with the calming soundtrack that perfectly compliments the environment and flowers you bring to full bloom.

