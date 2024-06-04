Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Serenity Forge, Video Games | Tagged: Keylocker, Moonana

Keylocker Receives Free Demo With Promise Of 2024 Release

Serenity Forge have released a free demo for Keylocker this week, as they are promising the game will finally come out this year.

Indie game developer Moonana and publisher Serenity Forge have given their upcoming game Keylocker a free demo for Steam Next Fest. This game has been in the works for several years as we remember talking about it back in 2020, but word on its development has been few and far between. Now we know the rhythm turn-based JRPG will be released sometime this year, as they aim to have it out on PC via Steam, and all three major consoles. Enjoy the latest trailer above as the demo is available right now.

Keylocker

Keylocker is a Cyberpunk turn-based rhythm JRPG inspired by the Mario & Luigi RPG series and Chrono Trigger, in which you play as the singer and songwriter, B0B0. Fuel your moves with the electric power of music on this unforgiving planet by using real-time execution of moves in rhythm game style! Battle the authorities, unlock the secrets of Saturn, play on your own bands' concerts and hack into the network to bring an end to this corrupt system, for better or worse.

Choose your path as a cyberpunk rebel, each with its own unique skill tree and storyline.

Control Electricity with your own music! Transform it into attack or defense as needed, swapping between different movesets and tactics.

Classic Turn Combat with a twist: Real-Time execution of moves in rhythm game style, aim your shots, time your attacks, parry and block your enemies in this unforgiving planet.

No Random-Encounters; fight your enemies head-on with seamless in-world battles inspired by Chrono Trigger.

Befriend the citizens, or betray them, hacking into their profiles to acquire resources or to change the course of the story with multiple endings.

Play with your band to the friends you made at the Music Show minigame, featuring compositions by Elektrobear (Momodora, Virgo Versus The Zodiac), voiced by Psamathes.

But watch out on the Danger Meter! The all-ears church-police will certainly come after devious denizens who do not respect the Law of Silence.

Completely customize your characters with a great variety of equipment; unlock special Talents using the Keys harvested from enemies you DELETE in combat.

Unique interactions with every object of the world: exploring Saturn can lead to secrets, rewards or entire pieces of knowledge about the planet.

