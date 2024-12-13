Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Netmarble | Tagged: King Arthur: Legends Rise

King Arthur: Legends Rise Adds Iweret In Latest Event

King Arthur: Legends Rise has added a new characters along with several new events, as you have a new magic user in Iweret

Netmarble has released a new update this week for King Arthur: Legends Rise, as you get a new magic user in the form of Iweret. This is about as basic an update for the game as you'll see, with a new Legendary hero added to the mix, along with several events happening during the next couple of weeks to get you used to playing the character. We have more info about the character and their abilities for you to read about below from the devs, as well as the list of events you can play in the game until the end of the year, as the content is officially live in the game.

King Arthur: Legends Rise – Dark Mage Iweret

The Dark Mage Iweret has been added to the roster of playable characters. A witch with a horned appearance, Iweret is a dealer who grants a buff on herself to enhance her stats and inflicts Marks to weaken enemies. Her Leader Effect activates in the Nest of Yskalhaig that grants Damage Taken Decrease to all allies. Iweret is obtainable through the Rate Up Event that runs until December 25, and Iweret Rate Up Summon Missions through December 25. Gold, Stamina, Crystals, Relic Summon Tickets and more will be offered as rewards for clearing missions. Players can participate in other limited-time events that offers valuable rewards, including:

Gold Collecting Event (Dec. 11 – Dec. 17): Collect Gold during the event period and receive Crystals as bonus rewards.

Collect Gold during the event period and receive Crystals as bonus rewards. Arena Challenge Event (Dec. 11 – Dec. 17): Earn bonus Stamina by clearing in-game Arena missions, including participating and winning in the Arena.

Earn bonus Stamina by clearing in-game Arena missions, including participating and winning in the Arena. Equipment Enhancement Perks Event (Dec. 18 – Dec. 25): Craft equipment to earn Stamina and Rate Up Summon Tickets.

Craft equipment to earn Stamina and Rate Up Summon Tickets. Happy Holidays Event (Dec. 16 – Dec. 29): Clear various in-game missions to receive valuable rewards including Special Random Tokens, Rate Up Summon Tickets, Legendary Master Memory Stones, and more.

