Kingdom Come: Deliverance II Unveils Mysteria Ecclesiae

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II has a new expansion on the way, as Mysteria Ecclesiae brings a new mystery to te forefront on the land

Article Summary Kingdom Come: Deliverance II reveals the Mysteria Ecclesiae expansion with an all-new mystery to solve.

Investigate a deadly plague at Sedletz Monastery as Henry, uncovering hidden motives across rival factions.

Explore new monastery locations, unlock areas, and deepen gameplay through choices and discoveries.

Expand Henry’s arsenal with unique outfits, weapons, potions, and books in this paid DLC launching November.

Deep Silver and Plaion have revealed a new expansion coming to Kingdom Come: Deliverance II, as they showed off Mysteria Ecclesiae. This content is a new mystery storyline that has you investigating a new disease that has made its way across the land under less-than-level means, and now you must figure out who unleashed it, as several factions have their own reasons to do so. Enjoy the trailer showing it off here, as this new paid DLC expansion arrives on November 11, 2025.

Mysteria Ecclesiae

Join Henry as he assumes the role of assistant to Sigismund Albicus, a renowned healer with ties to King Wenceslas himself. Tasked with a clandestine mission within the monastery's ancient walls, Henry finds himself entangled in a web of intrigue and a deadly, mysterious plague, where each faction harbors its own hidden motives.

Unravel a Deadly Mystery: Unravel the mysteries shrouding Sedletz Monastery as you interact with its inhabitants and uncover their hidden agendas. Engage with a variety of factions, each with their own motivations, and shape the course of events with your decisions.

Explore a New Location: Traverse the historically accurate Sedletz Monastery's diverse areas, gradually unlocking new sections as you solve mysteries and uncover hidden secrets.

Expand Henry's Arsenal: Discover a new outfit, weapon, potions, and books, expanding Henry's knowledge and abilities to new horizons.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II is a true sequel to its predecessor but developed and written in such a way that it is perfect for newcomers and longtime fans alike. Diving back into the heart-pounding world of 15th Century Bohemia (Central Europe), Kingdom Come: Deliverance II picks up where its predecessor left off, thrusting players into the shoes of Henry, the steadfast son of a blacksmith, embroiled in a tumultuous tale of vengeance, betrayal, and self-discovery. In this gripping sequel, players will traverse a meticulously crafted medieval landscape, from the humble confines of a blacksmith's forge to the grandeur of royal courts, all while navigating the treacherous currents of a kingdom torn apart by civil war.

