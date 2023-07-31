Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Caves Of Qud, Freehold Games, Kitfox Games

Kitfox Games Takes Over Publishing Duties For Caves Of Qud

After being in Early Access for over eight years, Caves Of Qud might actually get a proper release as Kitfox Games has taken over.

Kitfox Games announced this past week that they have officially partnered with Freehold Games to publish their upcoming indie game, Caves Of Qud. If that game sounds familiar, it should, it's been in the works for about 10 years, with the Early Access version of it being around since 2015. Now it looks like there might actually be some movement on this sci-fi roguelike as developer Freehold Games have partnered with the company to release it. However, that release date is still a ways off, as the latest trailer (which we have for you below) says we won't get Version 1.0 until 2024. For now, enjoy the brief look at the current version.

"Caves of Qud is a science fantasy roguelike epic steeped in retrofuturism, deep simulation, and swathes of sentient plants. Come inhabit an exotic world and chisel through layers of thousand-year-old civilizations. Decide: is it a dying earth, or is it on the verge of rebirth? Play the role of a mutant indigenous to the salt-spangled dunes and jungles of Qud, or play a pure-strain descendant from one of the few remaining eco-domes—the toxic arboreta of Ekuemekiyye, the Holy City; the ice-sheathed arcology of Ibul; or the crustal mortars of Yawningmoon."

"You arrive at the oasis-hamlet of Joppa, along the far rim of Moghra'yi, the Great Salt Desert. All around you, moisture farmers tend to groves of viridian watervine. There are huts wrought from rock salt and brinestalk. On the horizon, Qud's jungles strangle chrome steeples and rusted archways to the earth. Further and beyond, the fabled Spindle rises above the fray and pierces the cloud-ribboned sky. You clutch your rifle, or your vibroblade, or your tattered scroll, or your poisonous stinger, or your hypnotized goat. You approach a watervine farmer—he lifts the brim of his straw hat and says, "Live and drink, friend."

