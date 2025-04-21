Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Knock On The Coffin Lid, RedBoon

Knock On The Coffin Lid Announces Complete Edition

Knock on the Coffin Lid: Complete Edition has been announced, bringing everything to console players under a single title

Article Summary Knock on the Coffin Lid: Complete Edition is coming to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

The console version will launch in May 2025 with all released content under one title.

Players craft decks and explore Midian, making decisions that affect goblins, orcs, and elves.

The Nightmares of Millenis expansion adds new realms, storylines, and strategic Tarot cards.

Indie game developer and publisher RedBoon has confirmed a console edition of Knock on the Coffin Lid is coming, called the Complete Edition. Basically this is going to be the main game and all of the content released to date under a single title, made specifically for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, so console players can be on the same page as PC players. What's more, the game will be coming out sooner than expected, as the game will drop in May 2025, but a final date has not been set yet.

Knock on the Coffin Lid: Complete Edition

Knock on the Coffin Lid beckons players down a path shrouded in mystery, where the empty throne of the Northern Gate awaits its rightful ruler. As players investigate their own untimely demise, the fate of the land of Midian trembles in their hands. Each decision made will weave the threads of destiny, shaping the fates of goblins, orcs, and elves in both wondrous and perilous ways. Craft your deck to summon allies, cast powerful spells, and fortify your defenses on a shifting battlefield. As the terrain and the tides of battle change, tacticians must adapt to overcome these ever-evolving challenges. Along the journey, uncover over 200 unique items, from enchanted weapons to ancient armor, each bestowing mighty abilities and strengthening your prowess with both active powers and passive blessings.

The upcoming console release of Knock on the Coffin Lid: Complete Edition will include the latest expansion, Nightmares of Millenis, which nearly doubles the gameplay experience. This new chapter brings players into uncharted realms, where new dangers and ancient secrets lie. Shape your destiny with new storylines, revisit past choices, and confront fresh, formidable foes lurking in the shadows. Harness the power of Tarot cards to twist the course of battle, adding an extra layer of strategy to every encounter.

