Knock On The Coffin Lid: Complete Edition Reveals Release Date

Knock On The Coffin Lid: Complete Edition has a release date as it will be released for Xbox and PlayStation in a couple of weeks

Article Summary Knock On The Coffin Lid: Complete Edition launches May 21, 2025, for Xbox and PlayStation consoles

Console players get all previous DLC and the Nightmares of Millenis expansion included at launch

Shape your destiny in Midian as you deckbuild, battle foes, and uncover over 200 unique items

New expansion nearly doubles content, adding storylines, enemies, and strategic Tarot card mechanics

Indie game developer and publisher RedBoon has confirmed the release date for Knock on the Coffin Lid: Complete Edition, as it will be out next week. In case you missed this, the game will be everything released for the title so far, available for Xbox and PlayStation players, catching them up on all thw DLC and extra content from PC. We now know the edition will be released on May 21, 2025, along with some additional notes from the team below.

Knock On The Coffin Lid: Complete Edition

Knock on the Coffin Lid beckons you down a path shrouded in mystery, where the empty throne of the Northern Gate awaits its rightful ruler. The fate of the land of Midian trembles in your hands as you shape the world's future following waking up in your own coffin. Each decision made will weave the threads of destiny, shaping the fates of goblins, orcs and elves in both wondrous and perilous ways – as you fight to discover what happened to you.

Craft your deck to summon allies, cast powerful spells and fortify your defenses on a shifting battlefield. As the terrain and the tides of battle change, tacticians must adapt to overcome these ever-evolving challenges. Along the journey, uncover over 200 unique items, from enchanted weapons to ancient armor, each bestowing mighty abilities and strengthening your prowess with both active powers and passive blessings.

The upcoming console release of Knock on the Coffin Lid: Complete Edition will include the latest expansion, Nightmares of Millenis, which nearly doubles the gameplay experience. This new chapter brings you into uncharted realms, where new dangers and ancient secrets lie. Shape your destiny with new storylines, revisit past choices and confront fresh, formidable foes lurking in the shadows. Harness the power of Tarot cards to twist the course of battle, adding an extra layer of strategy to every encounter.

