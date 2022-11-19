Knockout City Reveals Season 8 With High Society Heist

Electronic Arts revealed the latest season that is coming to Knockout City, as players who jump into Season 8 will experience the High Society Heist. Set to launch on November 29th, the season will allow you to choose which side you wish to be on, as you can either be one of the criminals of the Red Hand Crew or run them down as a member of the Commissioner Chase. You'll also be getting the new Poison Ball as a weapon that continually does damage as you go, and several other additions to the game that will keep you on your toes. We have the list from the devs below of what's coming and the latest trailer, but you can find more details in the latest blog.

New Special Ball, the Poison Ball: The Poison Ball is Knockout City's newest Special Ball! This ball releases a cloud of noxious knockout gas every time it hits a player or the environment around them, which slowly damages players standing in it. Players can use it to take down a team of enemy players grouped together, or force their opponents to navigate the way they want them to.

The Poison Ball is Knockout City's newest Special Ball! This ball releases a cloud of noxious knockout gas every time it hits a player or the environment around them, which slowly damages players standing in it. Players can use it to take down a team of enemy players grouped together, or force their opponents to navigate the way they want them to. New Cosmetic Type – Brags: Season 8 introduces Brags – a brand new type of equippable, found in the Customization Menu. Players can now show off when they're heading into a match with Brags, a new cosmetic frame that accompanies their nameplate in match intros and outros. Brags can be found everywhere in High Society Heist – they'll turn up in Event Rewards, the Brawl Shop, Bundles, Brawl Pass prizes, and many other places.

Season 8 introduces Brags – a brand new type of equippable, found in the Customization Menu. Players can now show off when they're heading into a match with Brags, a new cosmetic frame that accompanies their nameplate in match intros and outros. Brags can be found everywhere in High Society Heist – they'll turn up in Event Rewards, the Brawl Shop, Bundles, Brawl Pass prizes, and many other places. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Villains: Get ready for more TMNT content! Crush the Ninja Turtles as radical archrivals Bebop and Rocksteady with the new TMNT Villains Bundle, available through the digital storefront for $19.99. This bundle contains both characters, new Player Icons, a slew of Brags, as well as custom intro poses for each.

Get ready for more TMNT content! Crush the Ninja Turtles as radical archrivals Bebop and Rocksteady with the new TMNT Villains Bundle, available through the digital storefront for $19.99. This bundle contains both characters, new Player Icons, a slew of Brags, as well as custom intro poses for each. New Cosmetics: With a new season, comes new cosmetics, and the Red Hand Crew is bringing some unique looks. Players will find loot such as Player Icons, Crew Logos, and Gliders each bearing the telltale Red Hand Crew "R" insignia. The Shadow is available in the Out Of The Shadows Bundle on day one of High Society Heist, and players will find Voxanne and Mugshot's gear featured in the Brawl Pass. Players will also be able to don the iron eyes of Commissioner Chase with The Thrill of the Chase Bundle.

With a new season, comes new cosmetics, and the Red Hand Crew is bringing some unique looks. Players will find loot such as Player Icons, Crew Logos, and Gliders each bearing the telltale Red Hand Crew "R" insignia. The Shadow is available in the Out Of The Shadows Bundle on day one of High Society Heist, and players will find Voxanne and Mugshot's gear featured in the Brawl Pass. Players will also be able to don the iron eyes of Commissioner Chase with The Thrill of the Chase Bundle. New Game Mode – Bank Ball: Bank Ball is the Featured Playlist kicking off High Society Heist. This contest tasks two teams to steal the Bank Ball – a high-value target loaded with valuables. Holding the Bank Ball grants a steady trickle of points for the controlling team. Player movement speed is slightly slowed by the burden, so they'll need to pass it around to nearby teammates to avoid getting caught.

Bank Ball is the Featured Playlist kicking off High Society Heist. This contest tasks two teams to steal the Bank Ball – a high-value target loaded with valuables. Holding the Bank Ball grants a steady trickle of points for the controlling team. Player movement speed is slightly slowed by the burden, so they'll need to pass it around to nearby teammates to avoid getting caught. Additional New Content: Players will also have access to a new Brawl Pass, Jukebox upgrades, a new Energy Drink, new Hideout features, and more.

Players will also have access to a new Brawl Pass, Jukebox upgrades, a new Energy Drink, new Hideout features, and more. Season 8 Roadmap: There's a whole lot coming to Knockout City this season! Check out the roadmap below to see what's in store when all the hijinks of High Society Heist kick off on November 29. After the High Society Heist launch event, players can expect a chilling conclusion to the year with Snowbrawl Fight: Rematch, followed by the introduction of more Ninja Turtles baddies when the TMNT Villains bring in some backup for Bebop and Rocksteady in January, and the Chemical V-Day event in February, concluding with the Seasonal staple with Double XP all week, Midnight Madness.