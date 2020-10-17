Koei Tecmo Will Release Atelier Ryza 2 In North America January 2021

Koei Tecmo revealed this week they will release Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends & The Secret Fairy in North America next year. The game was originally set to be released sometime this year after it came out in Japan, but as the world is still dealing with issues brought on from the COVID-19 pandemic, we're still seeing a lot of dates get pushed around. Koei Tecmo is no exception as they too have had to deal with delays, as they have now pushed the North America release for the game to January 26th, 2021. You can check out the latest trailer for the game below as we now have to wait another three months.

In Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends & the Secret Fairy, Ryza is not only joined by returning fan-favorites like Lent Marslink and Tao Mongarten, she also meets a number of new characters who will help her throughout her adventure. Inside the Academy District café, Ryza meets a young woman by the name of Zephine Baudouin. Zephine manages the request bulletin board inside the café, and the bulletin board becomes a key part of Ryza's day-to-day exploits – it's used by citizens of the Royal Capital to post jobs ranging from delivering materials to defeating monsters – and as Ryza completes these tasks, she will be compensated with monetary rewards, materials, and even Skill Points. Other intriguing characters inside the Royal Capital include the talented blacksmith and engraver, Dennis Holland; shopkeeper and former acquaintance from Kurken Island, Romy Vogel; and farmworker Cassandra Cappelli, whose father owns an obscene amount of fruitful land inside the Royal Capital's Farming District.

As Ryza and friends embark on their journey, they encounter enemies and monsters throughout the land, and madness and mayhem ensue. Parties now include 3 battle members and 1 sub-member, and all heroes will now be aided in the game's exhilarating real-time tactics battles thanks to the ability to build up Action Points and Core Charge. As party members build up Action Points, characters will be able to unleash multiple Skills in a row via a Skill Chain. By using the Skill Chain ability, the power of all skills increases as well as the amount of Core Charge gained in each attack – the function needed in order to also use items – enabling you to unleash devastating attacks like throwing waves of bombs! In addition, by using skills your gauge fills up and after it exceeds a specific amount, your Tactics Level increases. As your Tactics Level increases, the amount of times your regular attacks hit also increases, and Action Points begin to build up quicker. If your Tactics Level reaches the max, you can activate a special technique: The Fatal Drive!