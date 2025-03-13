Posted in: Games, Konami, Silent Hill, Video Games | Tagged: Silent Hill f

Konami Announces Silent Hill f For PC & Consoles

The latest chapter in the Silent Hill series has been revealed, as Silent Hill f takes players back to 1960s Japan for a new horrifying tale

Konami held a special livestream today in which they revealed the latest chapter to the Silent Hill series, as Silent Hill f has been announced. This is an all-new direction for the franchise as they will be going back in time to Japan in the 1960s, as they will blend their own brand of horror with Japanese folklore. The project involves producer Motoi Okamoto, who led the Silent Hill 2 Remake team, as they are aiming to revitalize the series with help from acclaimed writer Ryukishi07, artist kera, and legendary composers Akira Yamaoka and Kensuke Inage. The game has no release window yet, but we do have the trailer and the livestream for you here, along with some added info on the game's story, while we wait to learn more.

In the remote mountain town of Ebisugaoka, teenager Shimizu Hinako leads an unremarkable life—until a thick fog descends, transforming her once-familiar home into a desolate and terrifying place. With the town seemingly abandoned and an unknown, creeping menace lurking in the mist, Hinako must navigate the spectral remnants of her past, solve intricate puzzles, and battle horrifying entities to survive. Faced with impossible decisions, she must ultimately choose between beauty and madness, confronting the horrors that await within the fog.

As the town falls silent and the fog thickens, Hinako must navigate the twisted paths of Ebisugaoka, solving complex puzzles and confronting grotesque monsters to survive. Immerse yourself into Hinako's world, imagined by renowned author Ryukishi07, with entrancing music, including pieces by Akira Yamaoka, and beautiful visuals in a gripping tale of doubt, regret, and inescapable choices. Will Hinako embrace the beauty hidden within terror or succumb to the madness that lies ahead? This chilling new installment immerses players in an eerie and haunting world where horror and psychological tension intertwine in an unforgettable narrative experience to find beauty in terror.

