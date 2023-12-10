Posted in: Games, Konami, Video Games | Tagged: contra, Contra: Operation Galuga

Konami Reveals New Trailer For Contra: Operation Galuga

Konami recently dropped new details this past week for Contra: Operation Galuga, as well as revealing a new trailer for the game.

Article Summary Konami unveils Contra: Operation Galuga with an action-packed trailer.

The new title, set for a 2024 release, introduces a 2.5D run-'n'-gun experience.

Arcade classic Contra returns, featuring heroes like Bill Rizer and Lance Bean.

Players will have access to over six characters, each with unique skills.

Konami recently dropped new details about their next game in the Contra series, as we get a better look at what's coming in Contra: Operation Galuga. The new run-'n'-gun action game will put a 2.5D take on the classic format, as you'll have a hefty character roster and a new storyline narrative that will compliment this all-new side-scrolling title that will harken back to the original Contra arcade series. Enjoy the trailer and latest info below, as the game will be released for PC and all three major consoles sometime in early 2024.

Contra: Operation Galuga

Building upon the story and protagonists of the original arcade/NES Contra game, the mission in Contra: Operation Galuga kicks off following a meteor shower in the Galuga Archipelago and its subsequent invasion by the Red Falcon terrorist group. After other options fail, the Earth Marine Corps dispatches its most elite soldiers – Bill Rizer and Lance Bean of the Contra unit – to investigate and neutralize any potential threats. As the Story Mode unfolds, more than six hardcore heroes become playable, including:

Bill Rizer: Field leader of the Contra unit, possessing exceptional physical strength, agility, and mental fortitude. Proficient in all manner of armaments and well-versed in military science.

Field leader of the Contra unit, possessing exceptional physical strength, agility, and mental fortitude. Proficient in all manner of armaments and well-versed in military science. Lance Bean: An expert marksman adept with machinery. Was active as a guerrilla fighter before being recruited into the Earth Marine Corps by Bill Rizer.

An expert marksman adept with machinery. Was active as a guerrilla fighter before being recruited into the Earth Marine Corps by Bill Rizer. Ariana: A tremendously skilled warrior from the Galuga Archipelago. After her village was nearly wiped out by Red Falcon's attack, she wages a one-woman war against the enemy forces.

A tremendously skilled warrior from the Galuga Archipelago. After her village was nearly wiped out by Red Falcon's attack, she wages a one-woman war against the enemy forces. Lucia: Deputy commander in the Earth Marine Corps and also a talented field operative. She is equally proficient at combat missions and covert intelligence.

Deputy commander in the Earth Marine Corps and also a talented field operative. She is equally proficient at combat missions and covert intelligence. Lt. Stanley Ironside: A veteran who leads an armored platoon in the GX Army. He wears a powered Hercules exosuit to supplement his already formidable combat skills.

A veteran who leads an armored platoon in the GX Army. He wears a powered Hercules exosuit to supplement his already formidable combat skills. Probotector: Autonomous training robots used by the Contra Unit. Utilizing cutting-edge tech, they are every bit as capable in the field as their human counterparts.

