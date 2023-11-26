Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: L.O.L. Surprise!, L.O.L. Surprise! Roller Dreams Racing, MGA Entertainment, Nighthawk Interactive

L.O.L. Surprise! Roller Dreams Racing Arrives On Nintendo Switch

Nighthawk Interactive has an all-new licensed game on the market as L.O.L. Surprise! Roller Dreams Racing is out for Nintendo Switch.

Article Summary New L.O.L. Surprise! Roller Dreams Racing game released for Nintendo Switch.

Choose favorite L.O.L. characters and race on themed tracks with 4-player mode.

Heart-pumping game modes include multiplayer races and a Grand Prix championship.

Earn Glitter Points, collect L.O.L. Surprise! Balls, and unlock customization items.

MGA Entertainment and publisher Nighthawk Interactive have released L.O.L. Surprise! Roller Dreams Racing for the Nintendo Switch. One of the many licensed titles the company has worked on, they have based this new racing title on the popular L.O.L. Surprise! Dolls. This particular game will have you choosing your own doll to race against other contenders in an all-new adventure, which has been tailor-made for them to give you a challenge that's also fine to look at. As you race, you'll collect rewards and collectibles, as well as a few surprises. We have more info and the trailer below as the game is now live.

"Race your friends in L.O.L. Surprise! Roller Dreams Racing, a roller-skating racing game based on L.O.L. Surprise! Players can choose one of their favorite characters and race in a variety of tracks and modes with up to 4 players! Explore popular L.O.L. Surprise! themes, including delectable sweets, Route 707, outer space, and beyond. With each race, you will earn Glitter Points to open L.O.L. Surprise! Balls and unlock different surprises like stickers and accessories to use in future races."

Heart-Pumping Game Modes – Players can roll with the best and skate like the rest with competitive four-player multiplayer races, solo races against A.I.- controlled opponents, and the ultimate Grand Prix championship race to earn L.O.L. Surprise! Balls and unwrap awesome prizes.

Players can roll with the best and skate like the rest with competitive four-player multiplayer races, solo races against A.I.- controlled opponents, and the ultimate Grand Prix championship race to earn L.O.L. Surprise! Balls and unwrap awesome prizes. Stunning Circuits – Based on the most popular L.O.L. Surprise! themes, racers can glide around the delicious Dessert Land, landmark-filled World Tour, and out-of-this-world Space Trek.

Based on the most popular L.O.L. Surprise! themes, racers can glide around the delicious Dessert Land, landmark-filled World Tour, and out-of-this-world Space Trek. Dazzling Gear and Prizes – Roller skaters can customize a spectacular lineup of skates with glittery stickers, obtain useful items such as cupcakes and bubble gum to gain an edge on opponents, and earn Glitter Points after each high-speed race to use in the claw machine for L.O.L. Surprise! Balls filled with collectible items.

