Posted in: Games, League of Legends, Riot Games, Video Games | Tagged: League of Legends, Riot Games

League Of Legends Officially Reveals 2v2 Arena Mode

Riot Games had a little something special up their sleeves for the summer as League Of Legends is getting a new Arena Mode.

Riot Games had a bit of a surprise for League of Legends players this morning, as the team introduced a brand new 2v2 Arena mode coming in July. This is an exciting new addition coming to the game that will essentially cut the game in half with some new mechanics and a more frantic pace when it comes to the action. Will you and a teammate be able to take out other tag teams in a smaller arena? The mode will have four teams of two players fighting against each other in rotating combat rounds, and after each round, the teams will be able to power up with unique Augments until only one team is left. We have a few snippets of info below from their latest blog, explaining what's going on in this mode, along with the latest trailer below. But the mode won't be live until July 20th.

League Of Legends – 2v2 Arena: How To Play

Step 1: Queue Up – You can queue for Arena solo or with a duo comrade.

– You can queue for Arena solo or with a duo comrade. Step 2: Pick/Ban – Everyone gets a ban, and then you move into a Blind-style pick where you cannot see your enemy's picks. You can face mirror matchups, but you can't double up on your team. Also, there are no Runes or Summoner Spells! (More on this later.)

– Everyone gets a ban, and then you move into a Blind-style pick where you cannot see your enemy's picks. You can face mirror matchups, but you can't double up on your team. Also, there are no Runes or Summoner Spells! (More on this later.) Step 3: Fight! – There are multiple rounds in each match of Arena, and each round has a buy and combat phase. In buy phases, you either get to choose an Augment, or you get gold to buy items. You then enter the combat phase and fight your opponent. In each combat phase you fight 2v2—if you win, you retain your overall team health; if you lose, you lose some health. The last team standing wins! Easy, right? Wrong! There are also some surprise Cameos from the Soul Fighters who want to shake things up a bit. So watch out for errant Lux lasers and Shaco nonsense, because winning isn't always as easy as it seems. Place in the top two teams, and you'll start climbing the Ranked ladder from Wood to Gladiator.

– There are multiple rounds in each match of Arena, and each round has a buy and combat phase. In buy phases, you either get to choose an Augment, or you get gold to buy items. You then enter the combat phase and fight your opponent. In each combat phase you fight 2v2—if you win, you retain your overall team health; if you lose, you lose some health. The last team standing wins! Easy, right? Wrong! There are also some surprise Cameos from the Soul Fighters who want to shake things up a bit. So watch out for errant Lux lasers and Shaco nonsense, because winning isn't always as easy as it seems. Place in the top two teams, and you'll start climbing the Ranked ladder from Wood to Gladiator. Step 4: Run It Back – After your team is eliminated, you can immediately leave and queue up again for retribution! But of course, you won't lose; you're here to win the whole dang thing! So fight it out to the end, claim victory, and then keep that win streak going, baby!

"Items work a little differently in Arena. For the first two buy phases, each player gets 1000 gold to buy a starter item and then boots. Technically you could choose either, but the starter items are R E A L G O O D and we highly recommend grabbing these first in most cases. After you've gotten your boots and a starter item, you'll start getting 3000 gold per buy phase. Every item in the shop has had their stats adjusted to cost 3000 gold. No components, no culls, no triple longsword rounds, ONLY BIG ITEMS. This means you can buy whatever item you want at each stage and still be roughly even in power to your opponents. While this doesn't seem too crazy at first glance, it was actually VERY important to address a core mechanic in League of Legends that didn't work well in Arena: Snowballing. Games of League feel good because they reward your skill in a ton of different ways, including letting your early game have a large effect on the outcome of the game."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!