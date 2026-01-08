Posted in: Games, League of Legends, League Of Legends: Wild Rift, Riot Games, Video Games | Tagged: League of Legends: Wild Rift

League of Legends: Wild Rift Revealed Patch 7.0 Details

League of Legends: Wild Rift revealed more details about Patch 7.0 coming this month, along with the content for Season 20

Article Summary Patch 7.0 reveals Season 20, introducing new champions Smolder and Mel to Wild Rift's roster.

Spring Festival event debuts with festival missions, the Petals of Spring skinline, and Arena game mode.

Ionia Rift map update adds brighter visuals, Spirit Flowers, and a Wind Zone for mid lane roaming.

New permanent AAA ARAM mode, gameplay improvements, rune changes, and a lineup of fresh skins arrive.

Riot Games revealed new details today of what's coming to League of Legends: Wild Rift, as we got a better idea of what's coming in Patch 7.0. Among the new additions are the launch of Season 20, a new Spring Festival event, new champions added to the roster, some new game modes and gameplay improvements, the obvious inclusion of new skins, and more. We have the dev notes below as the content launches on January 22.

League of Legends: Wild Rift – Patch 7.0

Spring Festival

The new year brings Ionia Celebrations to the Rift, an immersive seasonal event with festival-themed missions, exclusive rewards, and more. As a part of the celebration, players can look forward to exciting new content, including:

The debut of the Petals of Spring skinline, a new skin thematic made in collaboration with the League of Legends team

The return of the Arena game mode, featuring updated mechanics and an appearance from Fortune Bringer Goldie, a lovable and slightly chaotic festival monster that will be available as a Companion

Balance and battlefield tuning changes designed to improve the game's tempo, flow, and fights

New Champions

Smolder, the Fiery Fledgling, joins League of Legends: Wild Rift as a new ADC. After stacking and evolving his abilities, Smolder has the potential to scale into a powerful late-game threat. Mel, the Soul's Reflection, is a long-range mage capable of flexing between the mid lane and support roles. She possesses the ability to mirror enemies' abilities back at them, rewarding smart positioning and skillful timing.

Gameplay

Visual and gameplay updates to the map arrive in Patch 7.0, known as the Ionia Rift. The Ionia Rift replaces Bandle City with a brighter map with less fog in the jungle, designed to improve visual clarity and decisionmaking based on vision. Spirit Flowers will now appear on the Rift when an allied champion has been taken down, allowing teammates to carry forward their energy even after death. Spirit Flowers will also appear where an enemy steals a jungle monster from one team's side of the jungle.

The Ionia Rift also brings the new Mid Lane Wind Zone, which provides mid laners with a movement speed boost to aid them in roaming the map and supporting other lanes. Beyond these map updates, Patch 7.0 sees several smaller adjustments:

Monster respawn timing visibility has been improved, making jungle spawns easier to track at a glance

Abyssal Mask, Hollow Radiance, and Guinsoo's Rageblade arrive as new items

The build paths for support items have been streamlined

Baron laners will receive more experience and hit their item curves earlier

Following previous adjustments, turret damage has been increased in response to player feedback

Game Modes

The fan- favorite AAA ARAM will become a permanent mode in Patch 7.0, arriving with sleeker visuals, smoother onboarding, and rune updates. A brand-new mechanic, Flying Swords, allows players to bring their own unique blade to battle, activating extra rune effects and unlocking new combos mid-match. Arena returns with a new map and improved gameplay, and will now support up to 16 players.

Ranked & Wild Pass

League of Legends: Wild Rift kicks off Season 20 of Ranked and players can earn a new skin for Teemo as a Ranked reward. The first Wild Pass of the season features Food Spirits Ziggs and will be followed by Janitor Thresh.

Skins

Petals of the Spring Lillia

Petals of the Spring Smolder

Lunar Empress Morgana Exquisite Edition

Lunar Guardian Sett

Lunar Guardian Warwick

Lunar Empress Syndra

Dragonblade Talon

Cosmic Guardian Galio

Cosmic Commander Swain

Dragonmancer Fiora

Dragonmancer Nilah

Dragonmancer Vayne

Garden Party Tryndamere

Durian Defender Rammus

Pug'Maw

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!