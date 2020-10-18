Natsume and Lucid Dreams Studio revealed this past week that Legends Of Ethernal will officially launch on October 30th. The game has been kind of on the cusp of release for a while now, and we even got to check out a demo of it that was pretty sweet a while back. Now we know it'll be out at the end of the month on all three major consoles as well as PC. However, no word yet on whether they're going to try and get a next-gen release, which we hope they do because this is a perfect game to add to either system that would be fun without being as intense as the upcoming lineups for both systems are. You can check out more about it below and see the latest trailer.

On a day like any other, a young boy returns home to find it in ruins and his parents, gone. Armed with courage and driven by the pain of his loss, he sets out on a journey to uncover the truth behind his family's disappearance… But what he discovers will forever change the World of Arkanys… In Legends Of Ethernal, it is up to you to uncover the truth about your parents' disappearance. Explore beautiful hand-crafted environments, solve challenging puzzles, and battle frightening creatures. Using the crafting power of ether, new powers and weapons will be unlocked to you, allowing you to explore more and more of the world of Arkanys! Enjoy mechanics that unlock with weapons and items that you find.

Solve puzzles and unleash your fighting tactics against boss battles in multiple dungeons.

Gather ethers and use items during the course of your journey to help you progress through the game.

Admire beautiful 2D hand-drawn art covering multiple environments, scaling up to a resolution of 4K on supported platforms.

Experience a compelling and linear storyline with great characters.

Listen to the wonderfully crafted score; produced and recorded by veteran musician William Gough.

Try Hardcore Mode for an intense experience, or enable Relaxed Mode to help you or your little one complete the game.