Total Drama Island Will Be Coming To Fortnite Creative

Total Drama fans will be happy to know there's a new Fortnite Creative island on the way, conveniently called Total Drama Island

Players can compete in challenges, form alliances, and explore Camp Wawanakwa in Fortnite Creative.

The Total Drama Island Fortnite map enters Beta on June 1, giving fans early access and input opportunities.

Fresh TV’s Total Drama Games division is expanding the franchise with new interactive and hilarious content.

Fresh TV has announced they have forged a new division called Total Drama Games, which will be launching a special Total Drama Island in Fortnite Creative. The island will bring the characters and more from the Canadian animated series to the game with special activities and more for players to engage in. The game will launch as a Beta on June 1, as players can get more info over time on its official Discord channel. For now, we have more details from today's announcement for you below.

Total Drama Island

Set in a fictional reality TV show, Total Drama challenges teenagers looking for fame and fortune to compete in a series of wacky and highly dangerous challenges. Since first premiering in 2007, the Total Drama franchise has had seven seasons, including a revival in 2023 and a spin-off show, which has brought the cult-classic cartoon to a whole new generation. Now, fans can live out their Total Drama dreams as they immerse themselves in the show's chaos and comedy, complete with the chance to compete in outrageous challenges, form alliances (and rivalries), and fight to come out on top! Contestants can even explore Camp Wawanakwa, featuring some of the show's most beloved stars, including the show's co-hosts Chris and Chef. Set for Beta release on June 1st, the game offer fans the opportunity to help shape the future of Total Drama Games, giving Total Drama fans a first look and the chance to provide input as Fresh TV's Total Drama Games refines and expands the experience.

Tom McGillis, Co-Creator and Executive Producer at Fresh TV said: "Our fans have always been at the heart of everything we do. As we've watched the Total Drama audience embrace interactive gaming, we wanted to evolve alongside them. By launching Total Drama Games, we want our fans to be able to experience the franchise in new and hilarious ways. These games aren't just an extension of the show—they're a huge 'thankyou' to the fans who have supported Total Drama for years."

