Bendy and The Dark Revival Confirms Physical Release

Bendy and The Dark Revival will be giving PS5 and Nintendo Switch fans something special, as both consoles will get a physical release

Indie game developer Joey Drew Studios and publisher Silver Lining Interactive have confirmed that Bendy and the Dark Revival is getting a physical release. This edition of the game will be coming out exclusively for PS5 and Nintendo Switch. It will be released on September 26 in what will be a follow-up to the digital release, which is still scheduled for all three major consoles on July 11. You can learn more about it in the trtailer here.

Bendy and the Dark Revival

Bendy and the Dark Revival is a first-person survival horror game and the highly anticipated sequel to Bendy and the Ink Machine. Players step into the shoes of Audrey, an animator trapped in a warped, ink-soaked version of her studio. Solve puzzles, sneak through shadows, battle monstrous enemies, and confront the all-powerful Ink Demon as you search for an escape.

A Fight for Survival: Return to a world sketched in shadows and soaked in nightmares. As Audrey, navigate the eerie ruins of Joey Drew Studios, where every hallway could hide a threat. Use stealth, smarts, and strength to survive. Sneak past lurking terrors, solve clever environmental puzzles, and upgrade your powers and weapon with the mysterious abilities of the ink itself to stand a chance against the horrors ahead.

