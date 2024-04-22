Posted in: Epic Games, Fortnite, Games, Video Games | Tagged: lego, LEGO Fortnite

LEGO Fortnite Reveals Farm Friends Update For Villages

Epic Games has revealed a new update for LEGO Fortnite that will take you back to the countryside as Farm Friends is available tomorrow.

Article Summary Epic Games announces LEGO Fortnite's Farm Friends update for Villages, arriving April 23.

Update includes barns, crops, animals, special clothing, and new characters to enhance gameplay.

Recruit cows, sheep, chickens, newly-added pigs, and five new Villagers to grow your Village.

Beware of Bears roaming the countryside - they're bad news for your Village's tranquility!

Epic Games has released details about a brand new update coming to LEGO Fortnite tomorrow, as the Farm Friends update will be coming to Villages. As you can see from the images here, you're basically getting farming DLC at this point, as they have incorporated everything you might expect from those sets with barns, animals, special clothing, crops to grow for you and them, and even characters added to the mix. Plus, a Bear that we cannot stress enough you need to stay away from at all costs. We have snippets of the details below from the latest blog, as you can download the update tomorrow, April 23.

LEGO Fortnite – Farm Friends

It's never lonely at the farm! The Farm Friends update increases the Village recruitment cap to ten per Village. Three Village slots are available to Villagers, three slots are available to animals, and four slots are available to Villagers OR animals. Animals you can recruit to your Village include cows, sheep, chickens, and a new animal arriving with this update: pigs!

Five new Villagers are ready to lend a helping hand and separate the wheat from the chaff! Cadence is a master woodworker, Ash is wild about plants, and Brooks is all about channeling nature's beat! As for the bright and cheerful engineer Lana Llane, she can't wait to settle in a Village and find some new projects to work on. And then there's Guernsey. Guernsey is… one of a kind.

Farm Friends is all about making new friends, whether they're animals or Villagers. That said, not all of the animals like to play nice… Bear = bad. Don't let Bears follow you back to your Village because you'll never hear the end of it. Thankfully, they're quite sleepy and can be easily avoided… as long as you're quiet.

