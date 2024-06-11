Posted in: Epic Games, Fortnite, Games, Video Games | Tagged: lego, LEGO Fortnite

LEGO Fortnite Will Add Two New Modes Later This Week

LEGO Fortnite has a new update happening in a few days that will add Cozy Mode and Expert Mode into the game, each with its own perks.

Article Summary Epic Games to add Cozy and Expert Modes to LEGO Fortnite on June 13.

Cozy Mode offers a relaxed, customizable survival and building experience.

Expert Mode introduces a high-risk environment with "Storm-Wild" enemies.

Perma-Limination in Expert Mode means a permanent death for players.

Epic Games revealed two new modes will be coming to LEGO Fortnite this week in the latest update, as you'll get Cozy Mode and Expert Mode. As the names suggest, one will be pretty chill for you to walk around and do whatever with little risk, while the other comes with extreme challenges and the possibility of a permanent death. We have some of the details below from their latest blog, as the content goes live on June 13.

LEGO Fortnite – Cozy Mode

Whether you're a beginner survivor or a builder who likes a little bit of thrill, Cozy mode's up your alley! Create a world and get greeted by Slumber, a friendly face who'll guide you through your journey step-by-step. Cozy mode is a nice mix of Survival and Sandbox mode. If that sounds like your thing, choose Cozy mode when creating a new world! These are the default settings if you choose Cozy mode. (They can all be changed!)

Enemies – On

– On Enemy Difficulty (new setting!) – Easy

(new setting!) – Easy Storm-Wild Enemies (new setting!) – Off

(new setting!) – Off Hunger – Off

– Off Temperature – Off

– Off Stamina – Off

– Off Player Elimination – Respawn

– Respawn Drop Inventory Upon Elimination – Off

– Off Friendly Creatures – On

– On Friendly Damage – Off

– Off Villagers – On

– On Power System – Off

– Off Village Animals Removed On Elimination – Off

Expert Mode

'Fraid of Wild Wolves? Well, now there are even wilder wolves. In Expert mode, creatures infected by a "storm" roam with creatures who haven't been infected. (Where did this storm come from…) These Storm-Wild enemies deal more damage, have more Health, and move faster than regular enemies. If you're not prepared to face them, running away won't be easy…

All Storm-Wild enemies

Storm-Wild Blaster

Storm-Wild Bone Wolf

Storm-Wild Brute

Storm-Wild Frost Brute

Storm-Wild Frost Roller

Storm-Wild Frost Scorpion

Storm-Wild Frost Wolf

Storm-Wild Hermit Crab

Storm-Wild Sand Brute

Storm-Wild Sand Roller

Storm-Wild Sand Scorpion

Storm-Wild Sand Spider

Storm-Wild Sand Wolf

Storm-Wild Scorpion

Storm-Wild Scoundrels

Storm-Wild Spider

Storm-Wild Stone Roller

Storm-Wild Wild Wolf

Stronger Enemies

Regular enemies will be stronger in Expert mode than in other modes, even if they aren't Storm-Wild! Better get those Recurve Crossbows and Longswords ready.

Perma-Limination

So you're still not scared? That's good… We should warn you: losing all your hearts in a world where Expert mode is on will make you permanently eliminated from that world. Got involved in a bad situation? If your inventory has a Totem of Return when you lose all your hearts, you'll revive in your bed with your backpack. The totem will destroy itself though — a small cost for escaping permanent elimination!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!