LEGO Fortnite Will Add Two New Modes Later This Week
LEGO Fortnite has a new update happening in a few days that will add Cozy Mode and Expert Mode into the game, each with its own perks.
Article Summary
- Epic Games to add Cozy and Expert Modes to LEGO Fortnite on June 13.
- Cozy Mode offers a relaxed, customizable survival and building experience.
- Expert Mode introduces a high-risk environment with "Storm-Wild" enemies.
- Perma-Limination in Expert Mode means a permanent death for players.
Epic Games revealed two new modes will be coming to LEGO Fortnite this week in the latest update, as you'll get Cozy Mode and Expert Mode. As the names suggest, one will be pretty chill for you to walk around and do whatever with little risk, while the other comes with extreme challenges and the possibility of a permanent death. We have some of the details below from their latest blog, as the content goes live on June 13.
LEGO Fortnite – Cozy Mode
Whether you're a beginner survivor or a builder who likes a little bit of thrill, Cozy mode's up your alley! Create a world and get greeted by Slumber, a friendly face who'll guide you through your journey step-by-step. Cozy mode is a nice mix of Survival and Sandbox mode. If that sounds like your thing, choose Cozy mode when creating a new world! These are the default settings if you choose Cozy mode. (They can all be changed!)
- Enemies – On
- Enemy Difficulty (new setting!) – Easy
- Storm-Wild Enemies (new setting!) – Off
- Hunger – Off
- Temperature – Off
- Stamina – Off
- Player Elimination – Respawn
- Drop Inventory Upon Elimination – Off
- Friendly Creatures – On
- Friendly Damage – Off
- Villagers – On
- Power System – Off
- Village Animals Removed On Elimination – Off
Expert Mode
'Fraid of Wild Wolves? Well, now there are even wilder wolves. In Expert mode, creatures infected by a "storm" roam with creatures who haven't been infected. (Where did this storm come from…) These Storm-Wild enemies deal more damage, have more Health, and move faster than regular enemies. If you're not prepared to face them, running away won't be easy…
All Storm-Wild enemies
- Storm-Wild Blaster
- Storm-Wild Bone Wolf
- Storm-Wild Brute
- Storm-Wild Frost Brute
- Storm-Wild Frost Roller
- Storm-Wild Frost Scorpion
- Storm-Wild Frost Wolf
- Storm-Wild Hermit Crab
- Storm-Wild Sand Brute
- Storm-Wild Sand Roller
- Storm-Wild Sand Scorpion
- Storm-Wild Sand Spider
- Storm-Wild Sand Wolf
- Storm-Wild Scorpion
- Storm-Wild Scoundrels
- Storm-Wild Spider
- Storm-Wild Stone Roller
- Storm-Wild Wild Wolf
Stronger Enemies
Regular enemies will be stronger in Expert mode than in other modes, even if they aren't Storm-Wild! Better get those Recurve Crossbows and Longswords ready.
Perma-Limination
So you're still not scared? That's good… We should warn you: losing all your hearts in a world where Expert mode is on will make you permanently eliminated from that world. Got involved in a bad situation? If your inventory has a Totem of Return when you lose all your hearts, you'll revive in your bed with your backpack. The totem will destroy itself though — a small cost for escaping permanent elimination!