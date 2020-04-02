Lenovo Reveals "Legion" Next-Gen Gaming Laptops

This morning, Lenovo revealed two new gaming laptops to their Legion series, bringing in the next generation of designs to their line. The two new models are the Legion 7i, which you see below, and the Legion 5i, which you can check out at the bottom. Here's a little info on both of them.

Powered by the new GeForce RTX SUPER GPUs with Max-Q Design on the new Lenovo Legion 7i laptop, gamers will enjoy higher clock speeds and new levels of realism in today's AAA games. Its sibling, the new Lenovo Legion 5i laptop, will offer up to RTX 2060 GPU. Lenovo Legion's new gaming PCs will also support NVIDIA G-SYNC technology for smoother, tear-free gameplay. Both new Lenovo Legion laptops will offer up to the latest 10th Gen Intel Core H-Series mobile processors too.

These new Lenovo Legion Laptops will also be the first to feature the new NVIDIA Advanced Optimus technology, designed for improved battery efficiency. Also developed in collaboration with NVIDIA, the Advanced Optimus dynamically detects GPU workloads. The system automatically connects to one of two options, either the NVIDIA GPU for demanding workloads or the IGP for light workloads on the display. That way the average stuff you do in a day isn't using your best, and the gaming you do isn't killing the system. It also helps preserve battery life during the regular stuff you do and saves it for when you need it most during a gaming session. The Legion 5i is going for $1,000, while the 7i is going for $1,200.