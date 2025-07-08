Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: ByteRockers' Games, Let Them Trade, Spaceflower

Let Them Trade Releases Developer Commentary Gameplay Trailer

Let Them Trade has received a brand new gameplay trailer this week, as the developers guide you through what it has to offer

Build a network of cities, manage resources, and watch your kingdom thrive on a charming tabletop world.

Cities handle trade autonomously as you collect taxes, boost citizen happiness, and outsmart bandits.

Try the free Steam demo ahead of the July launch and experience dynamic challenges and economic strategy.

Indie game developer Spaceflower and publisher ByteRockers' Games released a brand-new gameplay trailer for Let Them Trade, as the devs give you a guided tour of the title. The video above shows off how the game works and many of the mechanics involved, as you'll work on the tabletop world to build a network of resources and trading to help make the kingdom thrive. Enjoy the nearly five-minute video here, as there's still a free demo available on Steam for you to try out, with the official release date set for July 24, 2025.

Let Them Trade

Build a network of cities that produce and trade resources, upgrade your castle, and protect the cities from cheeky bandits. Tinker with the economy at your own pace, and watch the charming wooden world grow into a lively and thriving kingdom. In the name of the king, you need to build flourishing cities, explore and produce resources, and protect the economy from cheeky bandits. Resources are scattered across the game map; you acquire resources by founding cities. You decide building placements; cities manage citizen needs autonomously, as cities have their own budget and resources.

Cities buy/sell resources and goods independently, as the player receives a percentage of taxes from city trades. Wealthy cities are generous; poorer cities are stingier. Happier citizens pay more taxes, increasing city revenue. Protect cities from robbers attracted by wealth while you purchase goods through the castle for various needs and improvements. Strategically trade goods for profit or store them for harder times. You'll encounter various scenarios with different challenges for dynamic gameplay.

