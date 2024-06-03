Posted in: Games, Marvelous, Video Games | Tagged: Knights of Borria, Leximan

Leximan Announces Official Release Date For Steam This August

Marvelous Europe has confirmed that Leximan will be released in full on Steam, as the game has received an August release date.

Article Summary Marvelous Europe confirms Leximan release on Steam for August 13.

Play as a unique mage using Leximancy, the power of language, in Academy Elementinia.

Engage in word-based spellcasting, solve puzzles, and make choices in a rich narrative.

Discover a wild magical world, interact with diverse characters, and collect quirky hats.

Developer Knights of Borria and publisher Marvelous Europe confirmed that the game Leximan will see a full game release this August on Steam. The team already has a free demo out for the game as you get to play as the titular character going on an adventure where you may have broken reality being one of the odd kids in your academy. Now that you've learned a few things while being banished, it's time to maybe fix things or maybe cause more issues. The game will be released on August 13.

Leximan

In a stroke of good fortune, you've enrolled in the world's most exclusive magic school: Academy Elementinia. But on the downside, this is a world in which magic is a bit embarrassing. Still, you've got something special. You alone have the ability to use Leximancy, a hitherto unimaginable power driven by something as fascinating as it is enchanting: language. Leximancy is an endlessly fun branch of magic, but it is also a risk of buttock-clenching magnitude. Years ago, you caused THINGS to happen, and ever since then, you've been banished to the school basement with the other failures- I mean learners. Your life as a humble basement wizard is interrupted as Academy Elementinia is attacked by someone with a baffling agenda and a huge set of fireballs. Don your trusty hat, ready your lexicon, and become the outcast that saves the school. Or if you don't vibe with heroics, at least cause some more THINGS to happen. After all, you're out of the basement now. Let's see what you can do.

BE WORDY. Cast Leximancy spells in a unique word-based encounter system, snatching word fragments from thin air to spell out clever incantations.

Cast Leximancy spells in a unique word-based encounter system, snatching word fragments from thin air to spell out clever incantations. BE YOU. Unravel a surprisingly wholesome story about embracing and empowering the real you. I say "surprisingly wholesome", because there's also a bit where you kick a trout.

Unravel a surprisingly wholesome story about embracing and empowering the real you. I say "surprisingly wholesome", because there's also a bit where you kick a trout. GO ROGUE. Use your utter hooligan of a brain to figure out words, puzzles, and a variety of minigames. Summon. Soothe. Enlarge. Enrage. Explode. Have a little sleep. Succeed strangely, or sit back and enjoy your failures. There are hundreds of different ways to play this game, and the best way is your way.

Use your utter hooligan of a brain to figure out words, puzzles, and a variety of minigames. Summon. Soothe. Enlarge. Enrage. Explode. Have a little sleep. Succeed strangely, or sit back and enjoy your failures. There are hundreds of different ways to play this game, and the best way is your way. GO EXPLORE. It's an absolute situation out there. The magical wilds are delirious with magic, the people of the cities hate wizards like you, and there are prisons. Wizard superprisons.

It's an absolute situation out there. The magical wilds are delirious with magic, the people of the cities hate wizards like you, and there are prisons. Wizard superprisons. MAKE FRIENDS? Bother a chaotic cast of characters, from potion witches and sweaty musclemancers, to a bombastic policewoman and a pyromancer who's just fed up to be honest.

Bother a chaotic cast of characters, from potion witches and sweaty musclemancers, to a bombastic policewoman and a pyromancer who's just fed up to be honest. GET HATS. Give hats to the hat goblins, please and thank you.

