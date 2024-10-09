Posted in: Games, Life Is Strange, Square Enix, Video Games | Tagged: Life Is Strange: Double Exposure

Life Is Strange: Double Exposure Releases Caledon True Crime Trailer

Square Enix has a new trailer out now for Life Is Strange: Double Exposure, as the team released the Caledon True Crime Trailer

Square Enix has a new trailer out this week for Life Is Strange: Double Exposure, as they have released the Caledon True Crime Trailer. This particular trailer gives you a bit of backstory to the murder investigation that is part of the storyline, as Max shifts between two different realities where different circumstances and evidence reveal more on both sides. Enjoy the trailer above as the game will be out on October 29, 2024, for PC, Xbox, and PlayStation, with a Nintendo Switch release at a later date.

Life Is Strange: Double Exposure

A graduate student, dead in the snow. No footprints. No weapon. Police are completely stumped as to how it could even have happened. With the power to jump between two timelines, it's up to photographer Max Caulfield to investigate not just who committed this murder, but how it could even have happened. Max Caulfield, photographer-in-residence at the prestigious Caledon University, discovers her closest new friend, Safi, dead in the snow. Murdered. To save her, Max tries to Rewind time – a power she's not used in years… instead, Max opens the way to a parallel timeline where Safi is still alive and still in danger!

Max realizes the killer will soon strike again – in both versions of reality. Only Max can Shift between the two parallel timelines to solve and prevent the same murder. Max is thrust into a thrilling supernatural murder mystery – more dangerous than ever before! Forge allies and pursue suspects across two versions of reality, shaping both timelines through unforgettable choices. A relentless detective has Max in his sights, and Safi's killer grows closer with every clue uncovered. Can Max survive long enough – to do the impossible? Explore two versions of a vivid winter campus, each packed with clues, secrets, and tough decisions. A rich original score, new songs, and thrilling licensed tracks!

