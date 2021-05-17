Creature Discomforts Part 2 Live In Harry Potter: Wizards Unite

The next Brilliant Event in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite kicks off today, Monday, May 17th at 11 AM Pacific. Creature Discmforts Brilliant Event Part 2, which will run until next Monday, May 24th at 11 AM Pacific, continues the storyline about poachers and an Oblivated Ron Weasley that began earlier this month in Part 1. Let's get into the details to see what Brilliant Foundables will be available during this event.

Here is the full announcement about the Creature Discomforts Part 2 Brilliant Event from the official Harry Potter: Wizards Unite forum:

The Brilliant Foundables featured during this event can be found in the following locations: Baby Thestral – Wizarding Challenges Satchel of Fire Crab Shell Jewels – Tasks Baby Graphorn – Brilliant Portkey Brilliant Baby Chinese Fireball – Encounter Brilliant Baby Troll – Encounter The Portkeys for this event will be 1.5km. As a reminder, Part 1 Portkeys will give you Part 1 rewards anytime you open them, even if you wait to open them during Part 2. Keep an eye out for Bonus Assignments that will be available in game after the main tasks have been completed!

As always, Brilliant Foundables from the first part of the event will continue to spawn in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite throughout the second part.

This Brilliant Event will also include a Special Assignment and a Bonus Assignment. Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for a breakdown of the tasks and rewards from those assignments tomorrow.

It will be interesting to see this play out. Harry Potter: Wizards Unite is teasing the idea that there is a traitor at the Ministry, which seems to follow up on a blog post from months ago, written in-character by Constance Pickering, which spelled "Mosmordre," the spell that produces the Dark Mark. At the time, we wondered… is Constance a Death Eater? As things seem to be coming to a head now with a mole confirmed, it seems that we will know shortly if that post was a misdirect or if Constance is the one behind all of this.