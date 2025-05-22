Posted in: Bandai Namco, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Pac Man

Pac-Man Day Reveals More Content Happening For 45th Anniversary

Today is Pac-Man day, and with it, several more reveals have been made to celebrate the 45th Anniversary of the arcade title

Article Summary Pac-Man celebrates its 45th Anniversary with new games, events, and unique merchandise releases.

Bandai Namco unveils a new Pac-Man game, Shadow Labyrinth, plus a Roblox Pac-Man Simulator adventure.

Special collaborations include Pac-Man cookbooks, sports jerseys, toys, arcade machines, and pop-up exhibits.

Year-long festivities feature museum displays, live experiences, and a national blood drive partnership.

Today, May 22, marks the official 45th Anniversary of Pac-Man when the original arcade game came out. Bandai Namco and other parties have revealed more details about the celebration that people can get in on to mark the occasion. Most of it is already out there, but a number of new additions have been made to the celebration plans, as it looks like they will carry this on all the way to year's end. Plus, we're sure there's more that hasn't been revealed yet. You can read more about the plans below.

Pac-Man Day – 45th Anniversary Reveals

To capture this enduring legacy, Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc. is debuting a visually stunning trailer that takes fans on a nostalgic journey. Directed by Miles Cable of Bodega Virtual and produced by LEFT, the trailer is brought to life entirely in Unreal Engine to showcase the icon across multiple eras while reimagining his world with modern visuals and dynamic storytelling. The anniversary celebration will also include a variety of fun opportunities focused on making and creating an "imPACt" in gaming, food, lifestyle and community through partnerships and events planned all year long.

For players, a new game is set to launch this year titled Shadow Labyrinth, a 2D action platformer with a genre-twisting alternate take on the Pac-Man IP. Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc. will be sharing more details on this exciting new title in the coming months. Additionally, Pac-Man Simulator on Roblox, a collaboration with Supersocial, will let "Robloxians" play through 45th anniversary-themed adventures. Fans can get their hands on a series of special-edition gaming Pac-Man accessories for Nintendo Switch™ and Xbox One / Xbox Series platforms by PowerA as well as new 45th Anniversary playable electronic toys by dreamGEAR and arcade machines by Arcade1Up.

Ever wonder what a Ghost or Power Pellet tastes like? A Pac-Man cookbook filled with tasty recipes will be released by Insight Editions later this year. Sports fans will be excited to see Club América take part in the anniversary celebration by offering a limited number of Pac-Man-branded soccer jerseys followed by themed stadium events. Bandai Namco is also collaborating with various brands and retailers, such as Justice shop at Walmart and Five Below, to release assorted Pac-Man items such as toys, apparel, accessories and more.

Pac-Man will also be getting a special display showcased at the Museum of Pop Culture in Seattle from April 30 through June 4, 2025, with a themed event occurring in between on May 10. In Irvine, California, home to Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc., the Great Park Gallery will host a Pac-Man retrospective exhibition starting May 18 through September 28 along with themed events and programming.

Starting on March 22, Little Lion Entertainment in collaboration with Bandai Namco Entertainment Europe S.A.S., will launch the Pac-Man Live Experience in the UK at Manchester's Arcade Arena. The groundbreaking attraction invites participants to step into a life-sized interactive maze for a fun, multi-sensory adventure. To bring the community together, a new Pac-Man Discord channel is now live for players to connect online with one another.

Also, as part of Pac-Man's "Make imPACt" anniversary celebration, Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc. will be partnering on a nationwide blood drive program later this year with the American Red Cross, a non-profit organization dedicated to preventing and alleviating human suffering by mobilizing the power of volunteers and the generosity of donors.

