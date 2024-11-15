Posted in: Games, SEGA, Video Games | Tagged: Like A Dragon, Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii, Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio

Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza In Hawaii Reveals Naval Combat

SEGA released new details this week for the combat in Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza In Hawaii, as they talk fighting on land and at sea

SEGA and Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio dropped new details for Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii this week, as we got a better look at the game's naval combat. The team revealed several new items for the combat to come in the game as they break down the two different battle styles, weaponry, and how fighting on the high seas (off the coast of Hawaii) will work. We have the dev notes below, along with several new images to check out, as the game will be released on February 28, 2025, for PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.

Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii – Combat Systems

Battle Styles

In battle, players can dynamically switch between two styles – "Mad Dog" and "Sea Dog," each with their own unique qualities and flashy Heat Actions to decimate enemies. When battling in the "Mad Dog" style, players can freely combine fists and kicks with knife strokes to perform a variety of lightning-quick blows and aerial combos to defeat enemies in style. Players can fill up their Madness Gauge by dishing out damage and summoning a group of shadowy doppelgangers to multiply Majima's destructive force. With the "Sea Dog" style, players can dual-wield cutlasses to combine exhilarating slash combos with pirate gear, building up to brutal finishing moves. By advancing the story, players will also be able to use the Madness Guage to summon four types of dark deities using treasures known as "Dark Instruments."

Sidearms & Dark Instruments

In combat, players will be able to utilize three unique sidearms: Cutlass Boomerang, Pistol, and Chain Hook. Each sidearm lets you dive deeper into the Sea Dog style's full potential— the cutlass boomerang enables Majima to unleash a wide range of damage, the charged pistol provides explosive blowback punishment, and the chain hook lets players propel themselves toward enemies at immense speed to deal decisive blows. Plundered from the ships of defeated rival pirate crew, a variety of Dark Instruments call upon cursed creatures that strike terror into the hearts of Majima's enemies!

Playing the violin summons hungry man-eating sharks to the battlefield to tear-up threats with their teeth, while the guitar calls upon a massive ape that unleashes immense uppercuts upon enemies. Playing the saxophone conjures an avian ally who whips up torturous tornadoes, and blowing into the ocarina beckons terrifying jellyfish from the briny deep with shocking effect.

Naval Combat

Life as a pirate is all about freedom and exploration, and players can sail across the vast ocean, exploring treasure islands and visiting lighthouses on lands near and far – all while keeping an eye out for dangerous enemies that await.

When fighting enemies at sea, it's either sink or be sunk. Players will captain their ship, the Goro Maru, away from incoming fire and bombard enemies with cannon volleys before boarding the opposing ship to take down the rival captain and his crew in an all-out deck brawl.

To kick arrrss in naval battles, players will need to modify their ship and strategically deploy their crew. Rearrange your ship's appearance and design to your liking, then reinforce the armor and deck out your armaments.

To claim victory, players will need to rely on Majima's abilities and different crewmates' skills in deck battles. Each crewmate brings different traits to the table— some focus more on offense, while others are tailored to healing.

The Pirates' Coliseum in Madlantis is a battle arena like no other, with a variety of different challenges: from one-on-one matches to chaotic free-for-alls against nine other crews.All sorts of destructive discovery awaits Majima and his trusty crew.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!