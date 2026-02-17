Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Die Soft, Little Nemo and the Guardians of Slumberland

Little Nemo and The Guardians of Slumberland Arrives Next Month

You cna play an updated demo of Little Nemo and The Guardians of Slumberland as the game will be launched at the end of March

Article Summary Little Nemo and The Guardians of Slumberland launches on Steam at the end of March.

An updated demo is available ahead of Steam Next Fest, showcasing new features and gameplay.

Journey through hand-animated dream worlds inspired by Winsor McCay's classic comics.

Unlock special abilities and collectibles to help Nemo save Slumberland from the threatening Oblivion.

Indie game developer and publisher Die Soft has updated the demo for Little Nemo and The Guardians of Slumberland and given it a proper release date. First off, the updated demo comes ahead of Steam Next Fest, like every other demo you'll see in the next two weeks, giving you a look at what's to come in the ifnal version of the game. Speaking of which, the full version is set to launch for Steam on March 31, 2026. Enjoy the latest trailer here before diving into the demo.

Little Nemo and The Guardians of Slumberland

Inspired by Winsor McCay's works, Little Nemo and The Guardians of Slumberland transports you into the colorful, hand-animated world of Nemo's dreams. Once a peaceful place, Slumberland has been besieged by the mysterious Oblivion, which threatens to destroy this precious world and its inhabitants. It is now up to you to push back and stop the Oblivion from spreading, consuming Slumberland and anything within it as it grows.

While Nemo is sound asleep, you'll be able to explore the many domains that make up Slumberland, each with its unique characteristics, inhabitants, and collectibles to discover. As you progress, you'll also meet a unique cast of characters ready to guide you through the adventure and work together to prevent Slumberland's destruction! But beware: this cute dream world is not as safe as it once was. Strange creatures have been emerging from the Oblivion, turning Slumberland from a dream into a dangerous nightmare.

If you want to save Slumberland, you must be prepared to overcome challenges, defeat increasingly more frightening enemies and face off against nightmarish bosses. As you explore Slumberland, you'll find Nemo's favorite Toys, each of which will grant you a new ability to help you avoid hazards, defeat enemies, and even find new pathways through Slumberland! Make sure to keep an eye out for Nemo's Pajamas, Little Buddies, and other collectibles, which will make your journey through Slumberland a little more fun!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!