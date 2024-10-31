Posted in: Bandai Namco, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Little Nightmares III

Little Nightmares III Releases New Spooky Trailer For Halloween

Check out the latest trailer for Little Nightmares III, as they ramp up the scary vibes with a spooky trailer showing you being watched

Article Summary Delve into the new Little Nightmares III trailer, teasing eerie Halloween chills.

Explore twisted horrors with Low and Alone in co-op gameplay.

Face nightmarish Residents and solve creepy puzzles to survive.

Uncover dark mysteries in the haunting landscapes of the Nowhere.

Bandai Namco has a brand new trailer out this week for Little Nightmares III, as we get a little spooky for Halloween about being watched. The trailer is basically here to give you a little shock to the system about the story and some of the challenges you'll encounter as you make your way through the co-op title, relying on each other to make it to the end through another set of twisted horrors. Enjoy this extended look at the Candy Factory and The Supervisor, as the game will be out sometime in 2025.

Little Nightmares III

You play as Low and Alone, best friends ever since they found each other in this lonely nightmare. They each possess their own iconic item: a bow for Low and a wrench for Alone. Working together, they've become adept at sneaking through hidden passages, hoisting each other over massive obstacles, and watching each other's backs. Whether you're playing with a friend or an A.I. companion, you'll depend on each other's iconic items to create opportunities and to progress. The environment is full of clues and possibilities for imaginative children to exploit. Low's arrows can reach high targets, cut through ropes, or down flying enemies, and Alone's wrench is just the thing for crushing stunned enemies, smashing through barriers, or manipulating the workings of massive machines.

No matter where you go, the Nowhere is home to horrific monsters. These Residents won't hesitate to go out of their way to capture any intrusive little Visitors that draw their attention. You might find yourself playing a terrifying game of hide and seek with Monster Baby in the sandy ruins of the Necropolis, struggling to avoid swarms of voracious Candy Weevils in an unsettling Candy Factory, or dodging heavy feet while running along the rain-soaked promenade of a filthy funfair. You'll need to be ready to run, hide, or even defend yourself at a moment's notice to stay in one piece. Don't be too distracted by the desolate beauty of the Nowhere. There are dark mysteries waiting for you as Low and Alone follow their mirror path across the Spiral. As each new location becomes more dangerous and disturbing than the last, traumatic flashes from the past will begin to emerge. Will Low and Alone finally escape from this unending nightmare? Only you can help them, little ones…

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!