Looney Tunes: Wacky World of Sports Releases On Console & PC Today

Looney Tunes: Wacky World of Sports has officially been released today, along with a launch trailer and a interview with Eric Bauza

GameMill Entertainment and WB Games have officially launched Looney Tunes: Wacky World of Sports today, along with a couple of new videos. The game brings several sports to the forefront for you to play as multiple characters from the iconic line of animated characters, all of whom have been voiced by their current actors. Along with the drop comes a new launch trailer, which we have for you above, and an interview with voice actor Eric Bauza, the current voice of Bugs Bunny.

Looney Tunes: Wacky World of Sports

Compete against friends and family with the Looney Tunes squad in arcade-style basketball, soccer, golf, and tennis. Play as your favorite Looney Tunes all-stars and choose the characters that best suit your play style. Play against your friends featuring four classic sports: Basketball, Soccer, Golf and Tennis. Avoid the wacky obstacles and gain power-ups to incite chaos against your friends and family as you control your favorite Looney Tunes character. Play your way in this 4-player local co-op sports arcade game and choose the character that best suits your play style.

