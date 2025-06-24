Posted in: Amazon Game Studios, Games, Lost Ark, Video Games | Tagged: Lost Ark

Lost Ark Reveals Details About The New June 2025 Update

Lost Ark has dropped new details about its latest monthly update, as players will see a new location and Kazeros Act 3 After Story

Article Summary Explore Kazeros Raid Act 3 After Story and discover the new Beyond the Dark Fog questline in Lost Ark.

Set sail to Yornujan Island for new quests, story content, and valuable rewards like the coveted Island Soul.

Enjoy the new Stylebook and Screenshot Storage systems to enhance in-game fashion and showcase memories.

Experience updated Guardian Raids, new Mythic Desert skins, and major raid difficulty adjustments this June.

Amazon Games has revealed new details about the content coming to Lost Ark as part of the June 2025 update. The big additions to this update include the Kazeros Raid Act 3 After Story, as they have players delve into the darker sides fo this ever-unfolding quest, as well as the addition of Yornujan Island for you to check out, and a number of new adjustments and improvements. We have more info from the dev notes below, and you can read more in their latest blog, as the content drops on June 25.

Lost Ark – June 2025 Update

Kazeros Act 3 After Story – Beyond the Dark Fog – Players can now dive deeper into the unfolding epic of Lost Ark with the new after story quest, Beyond the Dark Fog. This narrative continues the saga following the Act 3 Kazeros Raid, shedding light on the consequences of Kadan and Guardian Luen's choices.

Players can now dive deeper into the unfolding epic of Lost Ark with the new after story quest, Beyond the Dark Fog. This narrative continues the saga following the Act 3 Kazeros Raid, shedding light on the consequences of Kadan and Guardian Luen's choices. Set Sail to Yornujan Island – This mysterious new island off the coast of Rimeria is home to young Yoz honing their illusion skills. Those with item level over 1640 can dive into a captivating story, take on a new daily quest and earn valuable rewards such as the coveted Island Soul.

This mysterious new island off the coast of Rimeria is home to young Yoz honing their illusion skills. Those with item level over 1640 can dive into a captivating story, take on a new daily quest and earn valuable rewards such as the coveted Island Soul. New Stylebook System – The new Stylebook system gives players access to shared styles, screenshots and appearance presets. Whether players want to showcase their look or save their favorite fashion inspirations, this system makes styling easier and more social than ever.

The new Stylebook system gives players access to shared styles, screenshots and appearance presets. Whether players want to showcase their look or save their favorite fashion inspirations, this system makes styling easier and more social than ever. New Screenshot Storage and Stronghold Frame Structure – The new Screenshot Storage system helps players manage their in-game photography by separating temporary and saved screenshots. Players can also show off their best moments with the new Frame feature in their Stronghold. Players can place and display their favorite screenshots, adjust brightness and create curated visual spaces that reflect their adventures across Arkesia.

The new Screenshot Storage system helps players manage their in-game photography by separating temporary and saved screenshots. Players can also show off their best moments with the new Frame feature in their Stronghold. Players can place and display their favorite screenshots, adjust brightness and create curated visual spaces that reflect their adventures across Arkesia. Mythic Desert Collection – For the first time, Lost Ark is bringing a global version of skins with an exclusive wallpaper. Players can unearth the power of the sands with the Mythic Desert Collection—a luxurious, ancient-inspired lineup that radiates mystique, majesty and menace.

For the first time, Lost Ark is bringing a global version of skins with an exclusive wallpaper. Players can unearth the power of the sands with the Mythic Desert Collection—a luxurious, ancient-inspired lineup that radiates mystique, majesty and menace. Guardians' Call Events – From June 25 – July 23, players can earn valuable bonus materials, such as Concentrated/Circulated Leapstones and Bound gold from select Guardian Raids, adding an extra incentive to players' daily runs.

From June 25 – July 23, players can earn valuable bonus materials, such as Concentrated/Circulated Leapstones and Bound gold from select Guardian Raids, adding an extra incentive to players' daily runs. Raid Adjustments – The Kazeros Raids now feature an Individual Resurrection System. This replaces instant death with a tactical revival window, allowing players a chance to return using a Phoenix Plume. Additionally, major tuning has been applied across multiple Gates in the Epic and Kazeros Raids, including reduced boss HP, toned-down patterns and cleaner gameplay moments for both Normal and Hard difficulties.

