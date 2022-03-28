Lost Judgment: The Kaito Files Launches Onto Consoles Today

SEGA and Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio have released the latest update for Lost Judgment: The Kaito Files today on both Xbox and PlayStation. This is a cool extension of the main game as you're getting a chance to play the same story through an alternative perspective. You'll take on the role of Masaharu Kaito as he explores some previous cases and a few things that might catch your attention, as he combs through some of the files to find a bit of closure. Or at the very least, an excuse to hit the town and have some fun while also solving some crimes. You can check out the latest info on the new content below as well as check out the last trailer for it as you're able to go download it now for free if you already own the game.

Play as the muscle of the Yagami Detective Agency, Masaharu Kaito, and take on a new case that ties up loose ends of his past in The Kaito Files. Kaito brings his own Primal Focus detective techniques and two beastly fighting styles to challenge new foes and crack the case with a distinct Kaito swagger. His side of the story: Challenge all-new bosses with Kaito's unique combat styles, scour Kamurocho for new collectibles, and dive into Kaito's past in this larger-than-life drama expansion spanning four chapters.

Beast of the streets: Brazen, bold and always bombastic, Kaito is reliable in any fight, shake-down, or chase. Go beast mode with Kaito's aggressive Bruiser fighting style or crank up the defense with his Tank fighting style.

Trust your gut: No need for Yagami's fancy gadgets here; Kaito has his own sensory-based sleuthing style. Tap into Kaito's Primal Focus to literally sniff out clues, identify suspects and crack the case with his instincts.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9ovwsXnbEwc