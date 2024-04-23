Posted in: Games, Nintendo, Nintendo Switch Online, Retro Games, Video Games | Tagged: N64

Nintendo Adds Two Very Odd Choices To N64 Library

Nintendo makes a couple questionable choices as Extreme-G, and Iggy's Reckin' Balls areboth coming to the N64 NSO library this week.

Article Summary Nintendo surprises with Extreme-G and Iggy's Reckin' Balls for N64 NSO library.

Fan reactions are mixed as more anticipated N64 titles remain absent from the service.

Extreme-G brings high-speed, gravity-defying bike racing action to Switch Online.

Iggy's Reckin' Balls offers quirky, spherical obstacle racing for up to four players.

Nintendo revealed two more games coming to the N64 library for Nintendo Switch Online, but the choices are ones that even we have to question. The games they chose were Extreme-G, which was a racing game from 1997 that had you racing special bikes in long tracks with gravity being a factor, and Iggy's Reckin' Balls, which is an obstacle course game where 1-4 players face off with balls that have faces on them for some reason. While both games have their fans, these are some odd choices for the company to make. The fact that games like Perfect Dark, Star Wars: Rogue Squadron, Diddy Kong Racing, multiple THQ wrestling games, and even Doom 64 aren't on here, but these two are, feels like a crime. We have more info and the trailer from the company, as both games will be live on April 24.

Extreme-G

Fans of all things fast, start your engines! Push your cyber cycle to the limit and zoom through 12 futuristic looping, twisting racetracks. But watch out, because these battle bikes pack a wallop – each is loaded with weapons, and your rivals are not afraid to use 'em! Beat your opponents to the punch and pick up a bevy of powerups in an attempt to top the rankings and avoid total wreckage. Plus, up to four players can settle the racing score locally or online. Whether playing solo or with friends, Extreme-G sets the course for some serious g-force!

Iggy's Reckin' Balls

Who needs to race in a vehicle when you're spherical? Ball out with Iggy and his eclectic reckin' crew as you smash and swing your way through vertical races set on a series of towering tracks. Take shortcuts, zip through loops and avoid enemies bent on stopping your ascent in this winner-wreck-all competition for up to four players.

