Posted in: DONTNOD Entertainment, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Lost Records: Bloom & Rage, Nora Kelly Band

Lost Records: Bloom & Rage Releases New Music Video

Check out the music video to promote Lost Records: Bloom & Rage, as Nora Kelly Band performs their song “See You in Hell”

Article Summary Nora Kelly Band releases "See You in Hell" for Lost Records: Bloom & Rage.

DON'T NOD and Nora Kelly partner for an immersive game experience.

Game follows a '90s teen punk band, exploring music and friendship.

Players shape the narrative in dual timelines of 1995 and 2022.

Developer and publisher DON'T NOD has teamed up with Montréal music act Nora Kelly Band to release a new track and music video for their upcoming game, Lost Records: Bloom & Rage. This is just a cool music video for one of the tracks in the game, which fits the tone of the game almost perfectly. Enjoy the video above, as well as quotes from both parties here, as the game will be released on February 18, 2025.

"It has been beyond fulfilling partnering with DON'T NOD and developing an original song for their upcoming video game," said Nora Kelly. "The game follows a group of teen girls in the '90s who form a punk band, and my song 'See You in Hell' is the song they write and perform over the course of the story. So cool! Thank you DON'T NOD for bringing me back to my riot grrrl punk roots and believing in my songwriting skills. Go check out the song on all streaming platforms, and I'll SEE YOU IN HELL!"

Beatrix Moersch, Lead Audio at DON'T NOD Montréal, said, "'See You in Hell' serves as a conduit for the friends' powerful emotions, allowing them to channel their shared experiences into something transformative. Acting as a catalyst, the song becomes a central force around which the four girls crystallize their friendship. Bloom & Rage extends this experience to the player, inviting them to participate actively in the song's creation."

Lost Records: Bloom & Rage

Rewind back to 1995 in Lost Records: Bloom & Rage, a brand-new narrative adventure from the creative minds behind the critically acclaimed series Life is Strange. Film your last summer in Velvet Cove playing as Swann, a quirky introvert who loves capturing reality through the lens of her trusty camcorder. Get to know Nora, the rebellious firecracker; Autumn, the thoughtful leader; and Kat, enigmatic and strong-willed. From making music videos in Nora's garage to sharing secrets under the stars… to discovering dark places shrouded in mystery – it's gonna be a summer packed with unforgettable moments for this newfound sisterhood.

As summer comes to an end, so does their friendship. A downward spiral culminates in an unexplained event that makes them promise to never see each other again. Now, twenty-seven years later, fate reunites them to confront the long-buried secret that they left behind in 1995. The girls' promise, made all those years ago, forever altered the course of their lives. The reason behind this promise is in your hands as you make choices both in the past and the present. Shape the narrative of both timelines, in 1995 and in 2022.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!