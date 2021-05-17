Luminous Legends X: Pokémon GO Event Review

Luminous Legends X, one of the longest Pokémon GO events in the history of the game, wraps up tonight. Let's look back at this Fairy- and Dragon-themed event to see what worked and what didn't work.

What worked in this Pokémon GO event

The new releases: During Luminous Legends X, Niantic released Spritzee, Swirlix, Goomy, and Pancham. These species ran the gamut as far as the manner of their release, which made for an interesting and dynamic event. Spritzee and Swirlix were common spawns that one could easily have evolved multiple times over. They will even continue to spawn throughout the next event. Goomy was a rare spawn but was certainly around. This made Goomy encounters exciting but it was by no means at the same level of rarity as Axew and Deino, or even Archen and Tirtouga, when those were released. If you wanted Goomy, it was there to be found. Then, Pancham was unlocked halfway through the event as part of the global challenge and was available in raids, before switching to 12 KM Strange Eggs during the next event.

During Luminous Legends X, Niantic released Spritzee, Swirlix, Goomy, and Pancham. These species ran the gamut as far as the manner of their release, which made for an interesting and dynamic event. Spritzee and Swirlix were common spawns that one could easily have evolved multiple times over. They will even continue to spawn throughout the next event. Goomy was a rare spawn but was certainly around. This made Goomy encounters exciting but it was by no means at the same level of rarity as Axew and Deino, or even Archen and Tirtouga, when those were released. If you wanted Goomy, it was there to be found. Then, Pancham was unlocked halfway through the event as part of the global challenge and was available in raids, before switching to 12 KM Strange Eggs during the next event. Shiny release: The global challenge unlocked Shiny Galarian Ponyta, which was easily one of the most anticipated Shinies in Pokémon GO. This raid-centric release made the Tier One raid rotation interesting for first time in a very long time, especially considering Galarian Ponyta seems to have quite a boosted Shiny rate.

The global challenge unlocked Shiny Galarian Ponyta, which was easily one of the most anticipated Shinies in Pokémon GO. This raid-centric release made the Tier One raid rotation interesting for first time in a very long time, especially considering Galarian Ponyta seems to have quite a boosted Shiny rate. The global challenge: We covered why this was good above, with the release of Shiny Galarian Ponyta and Pancham, but this challenge felt natural for the event unlike the previous Global Challenge and also activated triple catch XP for a considerable amount of time, which made completing it feel substantial.

We covered why this was good above, with the release of Shiny Galarian Ponyta and Pancham, but this challenge felt natural for the event unlike the previous Global Challenge and also activated triple catch XP for a considerable amount of time, which made completing it feel substantial. Xerneas: Xerneas' released kicked off the unleashing of Kalos Legendaries, which is exciting in and of itself, but Niantic added an extra element to Xerneas with the way that its Neutral and Active Modes are displayed. This makes photographing Xerneas more interactive and engaging.

Xerneas' released kicked off the unleashing of Kalos Legendaries, which is exciting in and of itself, but Niantic added an extra element to Xerneas with the way that its Neutral and Active Modes are displayed. This makes photographing Xerneas more interactive and engaging. The length: Two weeks! The length was different and exciting, and the new additions halfway through made for a nice switch-up. If this is how Niantic is planning to handle the final month of their Seasons, that'd be quite enjoyable.

What didn't work in this Pokémon GO event

Eggs: I went in most excited for the availability of Gible in 7 KM Eggs with such a small hatch pool, but it remained quite a rare hatch. To add to that, Niantic announced Gible Community Day for June 2021, which is a huge win but also made the Eggs for this event less exciting. That, though, is a minor quibble, as Niantic has monetized Gible as a rare spawn and hatch for far too long. It's time for the end.

Overall

Without counting Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto, which was its own thing, this was the best event in Pokémon GO since last summer's Ultra Bonus. If they can keep up this level of excitement through Luminous Legends Y, the game will be very much back on track.