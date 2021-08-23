Lupin The 3rd Will Be Getting A Tabletop RPG & Art Book

TMS Entertainment revealed today they have partnered with Magnetic Press to create and release a Lupin The 3rd Tabletop RPG. The move comes as part of the anime's 50th Anniversary as they are looking to expose more people to the world's greatest gentlemen thief and his band of cohorts, giving you a chance to play a fully formed RPG system that will take you around the world on various adventures as you outrun Interpol. Along with the TTRPG they will also be producing an art book related to the anime. You can read more about both below along with some quotes from both companies, however, we don't have a set release date for either at this time or anything to show from either book as they're still in the works.

Created in the late 1960s by the celebrated mangaka Monkey Punch, TMS produced Lupin The 3rd, the first animated series which debuted on October 24th, 1971 and has since spawned well over 250 serialized episodes and numerous animated feature films and original video animations (OVAs). It is most widely recognized for the 1978 feature film Lupin the 3rd: The Castle of Cagliostro which marked the directorial debut of Hayao Miyazaki. While the series has evolved over the decades, the energetic style and jazzy globetrotting adventures remain true to the heart of the property. The Tabletop Role-playing Game will give players an opportunity to participate in fast-paced adventures and master-thief heists set around the globe, with a unique open-world quest system filled with rewards and challenges reminiscent of both collectible card games and video game RPGs. The game will be published under Magnetic's gaming imprint, Magnetic Press Play, and will utilize their unique "Magnetic Variant (D6MV)" ruleset built upon the classic D6 System made popular by West End Games with their original Star Wars and Ghostbusters RPGs. More details about the game will be revealed in October as part of the Anniversary celebration. The Anniversary Coffee Table Book will spotlight the birth and evolution of the Lupin The 3rd franchise since its manga inception by the late Monkey Punch, with a comprehensive look at each episode, feature, and season produced by TMS Entertainment through the years. The book will also include a near-encyclopedic look at the central characters and supporting cast throughout the series, as well as various media adaptations and a gallery of artwork certain to entertain fans both old and new.

"We're absolutely thrilled to be partnering with Magnetic Press to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Lupin The 3rd franchise," said Masami Tokunaga, Senior Vice President of TMS Entertainment USA, Inc. "Having grown up with the series, I cannot begin to describe how incredibly exciting it has been to have watched the Lupin The 3rd universe expand and evolve throughout the years. I am greatly looking forward to the release of these new offerings from Magnetic Press, as they will provide fans the ability to experience Lupin in a capacity like never before; I cannot think of a better way to celebrate this momentous anniversary." "As a lifelong anime fan, Lupin The 3rd has always been a standout favorite," said Mike Kennedy, Founder and Publisher of Magnetic Press. "The charm, wit, and thrills of that entire series, from Lupin The 3rd: The Castle of Cagliostro to the latest Lupin III: The First, have transcended the test of time to become an evergreen of fun entertainment. We're excited to not only capture that storied history in a beautiful Anniversary Coffee Table book, but to offer a doorway into that universe through a new tabletop RPG."