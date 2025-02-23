Posted in: Games, Idea Factory, Video Games | Tagged: Compile Heart, Mado Monogatari: Fia & The Wondrous Academy

Mado Monogatari: Fia & The Wondrous Academy Announced

Mado Monogatari: Fia & The Wondrous Academy has been announced for both a PlayStation and Nintendo Switch release in 2025

Developer Compile Heart and publisher Idea Factory announced their new game, Mado Monogatari: Fia & The Wondrous Academy, is coming to consoles this year. The latest entry in the series, this dungeon-crawling RPG will have you take on the role of Fia as you navigate being a wizard in a wizard academy, learning how to become a magnificent mage while having adventures along the way. Enjoy the trailer and info here as the game will be released sometime in 2025 for PlayStation and Nintendo Switch.

The Ancient Magic Academy.​ An academy with a long, storied past, known as the place where The Great Mage learned and graduated. Students study here to become Mages themselves. A girl named Fia, wanting to enroll in the Academy, makes a long, arduous journey from her hometown and manages to get in through her own luck. She now tries her best to get through the many challenges of schoolwork, strict professors, and mysterious happenings, all in pursuit of her goal to become a Great Mage herself while also making friends with other students in her class. Embark on an adventure with Fia and her classmates as they explore the mysteries of the Ancient Magic Academy and uncover the legends of The Great Mage.

Help Fia Become A Great Mage: Crawl through randomly generated dungeons and engage in real-time, turn-based battles to help Fia level up. Use Magic Artes and collect Elemental Orbs to fill up your gauge and unleash Great Magic Artes. Manage your inventory and stats as you traverse floor after floor of wondrous treasures and magical monsters—including Puyo, Skeleton T, and others!

Crawl through randomly generated dungeons and engage in real-time, turn-based battles to help Fia level up. Use Magic Artes and collect Elemental Orbs to fill up your gauge and unleash Great Magic Artes. Manage your inventory and stats as you traverse floor after floor of wondrous treasures and magical monsters—including Puyo, Skeleton T, and others! Keep your Grimoire Handy: Keep track of unlocked abilities with the Grimoire, which logs Fia's Magic Artes. Complete Assignments, Help Quests and earn Learning Points that can be used to unlock nodes in the Grimoire for Fia to learn new Magic Artes.

Keep track of unlocked abilities with the Grimoire, which logs Fia's Magic Artes. Complete Assignments, Help Quests and earn Learning Points that can be used to unlock nodes in the Grimoire for Fia to learn new Magic Artes. Fia is Mad About Town: Take a break from dungeon crawling and explore the school grounds where Fia can check out the Bulletin Board for unlocked mini-games, interact with classmates, grow ingredients, cook curry for in-dungeon boosts, and more! Find out what other goings on await Fia along her journey!

Take a break from dungeon crawling and explore the school grounds where Fia can check out the Bulletin Board for unlocked mini-games, interact with classmates, grow ingredients, cook curry for in-dungeon boosts, and more! Find out what other goings on await Fia along her journey! Swords, Shields, & Shiny Armor: In the Storage Room of the school grounds, use items found in dungeons to synthesize into new equipment for Fia. Better synthesis items can later be unlocked via the Grimoire.

