Magic: The Gathering Unveils More Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Cards

Magic: The Gathering has revealed more details and several cards for the upcoming Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles expansion to the game

Wizards of the Coast unveiled several new cards and some of the sets coming to Magic: The Gathering's next Beyond Worlds set, as the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles expansion arrives this Spring. The team showed off dozens of cards that are on the way as part of the main set, as well as all the specialty items you know we're getting, such as the Turtle Team-Up packs, Commander Decks, Draft Night sets, the Pizza Bundle, and more. You can see all of what was unveiled this week as the set will arrive on March 6, 2026.

Magic: The Gathering | Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Your favorite lean mean green ninja team is out of the sewers and in Magic: The Gathering. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles flip onto Magic cards and use turtle power and toughness to protect the streets from Shredder and the mutants making mischief.

Magic players of all skill levels team up with the TMNT to fight bad guys in this exciting new co-operative strategy format for up to four players! Equip awesome ninja gear, play with your favorite of the four pre-built 60-card hero decks, then crack open the four included Play Boosters for even more ways to get the drop on the pre-built enemies deck featuring Shredder and his cronies!

With Magic: The Gathering | TMNT, Wizards of the Coast is reaching out to players of all ages to offer them a new style of Magic. Whether a die-hard fan of Kevin Eastman's art or a Turtles superfan who adores their recent animated incarnations, there's a card in this set for everyone. This upcoming set draws from the entire history of TMNT media and offers a wide range of ways to play. During today's panel, fans in attendance were given the first look at some of the radical cards coming to the set, brand new products and set details.

Showcase Scene cards, which combine to form a stunning scene that looks like it came straight out of the comic book or the animated series

Join forces with the Turtles with the interchangeable Turtle Power! Commander decks

An exclusive Pizza Bundle to grab a slice from! Wizards of the Coast is cooking up six cards from Magic's past, topping them with pizza-themed artwork, and serving them as part of the Pizza Bundle

Borderless Headliner Cards with Art by Kevin Eastman, the original illustrator of TMNT. These cards feature original borderless artwork complete with a shiny stamp of Kevin's signature

Borderless Source Material Cards take cards from Magic's history and trick them out with turtle-tastic artwork. Source material cards from Magic: The Gathering | TMNT feature artwork from throughout the TMNT franchise

Turtle Team Up: Form your own team of heroes in a half shell with this brand new two-to-four player co-op experience

Borderless Pixel Cards that reimagine cards from the Turtle Power! Commander deck in the pixel card treatment. Each card features a video game-themed font and pixel art by Kirokaze

New mechanics and ways to play such as Pick-Two Draft

Full-Art Pizza Basic Lands: The Turtles' love of pizza is so strong that we're bringing it to the set's basic lands. These full-art pizza basic lands feature a hearty helping of pizza toppings across all five basic lands

