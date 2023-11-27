Posted in: Games, Nintendo, Tetris 99, Video Games | Tagged: Super Mario Bros. Wonder, WarioWare: Move It!

Mario & Wario Will Return To Tetris 99 For Maximus Cups

Did you miss out on the Super Mario Bros. Wonder and WarioWare Maximus Cups in Tetris 99? They're coming back for the next few weeks,

Nintendo revealed that it will hold two more Maximus Cups for Tetris 99, revisiting the Mario franchise with two of its recently released games. As we've written about in the past, if you happen to miss a Maximus Cup, you shouldn't worry. Because Nintendo has this habit of bringing them back whenever they feel like so players have a second chance of getting all the free exclusives from it. Which is what they're doing again. As you can see from the two promotional blocks they released this week, they're bringing back the cups for Super Mario Bros. Wonder and WarioWare: Move It! over the next few weeks. WarioWare's cup will run for five days straight as it will kick off this Thursday, November 30, and run all the way until December 4. Meanwhile, the Wonder cup will take place from December 14 to 18. We have the full details from Nintendo for you here.

The Tetris 99 37th Maximus Cup event runs from 11 p.m. PT on Nov. 30 to 10:59 p.m. PT on Dec. 4. To participate, any Nintendo Switch Online member just needs to play the Tetris 99 online mode during the event period. Players will earn event points based on their placement in each match. Once players have accumulated a total of 100 event points, a new theme will unlock, featuring background art, music, and Tetrimino designs inspired by WarioWare: Move It! In WarioWare: Move It!, get moving with a multitude of motion-based microgames in a new entry in the WarioWare series, which contains both single-player and multiplayer modes to enjoy and over 200 microgames that only last a few hilarious seconds! Use your thighs to catch fish, flex your muscles to break out of jail, draw signs with your butt (don't ask) … all while you shake, dance, and wiggle your way through very wild moves.

Plus, for those looking for even more Wario-inspired fun in Tetris 99, a previously featured theme for WarioWare: Get It Together! can be redeemed for one ticket during a limited-time event that runs from 5 p.m. PT on Nov. 27 to 4:59 p.m. PT on Dec. 11. If you're not able to grab the theme before the event period is over, the theme will remain available for redemption for 30 tickets. When you're ready to add some Mario mirth, the Tetris 99 38th Maximus Cup event runs from 11 p.m. PT on Dec. 14 to 10:59 p.m. PT on Dec. 18. The rules are the same for a normal Maximus Cup. Once players have accumulated a total of 100 event points, a new theme will unlock, featuring background art, music, and Tetrimino designs inspired by Super Mario Bros. Wonder! Super Mario Bros. Wonder is the first new installment in the side-scrolling Super Mario Bros. series in more than ten years! Mario and friends have been invited to visit the colorful Flower Kingdom, just a short hop away from the Mushroom Kingdom. Unfortunately, King Bowser has stolen the Wonder power, used it to transform into a flying castle, and is causing chaos across this peaceful land. Now, the heroes must save the day – and the Flower Kingdom – in this journey packed with secrets around every corner.

