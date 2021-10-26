Here's How Shiny Phantump & Pumpkaboo Will Look In Pokémon GO

Pokémon GO has now released Pumpkaboo and Phantump, along with their evolutions of Gourgeist and Trevenant, for this year's Halloween event. Considering these are such new releases, it is likely a very long time before we see these spooky specters in their Shiny forms. However, that doesn't have to stop us from looking ahead! It's Halloween season, after all, so let's crack out our crystal ball and gaze through the mist, into the future of Pokémon GO, to see what Shiny Phantump, Trevenant, Pumpkaboo, and Gourgeist will look like when they are released.

Whoa.

I mean… whoa, right?

Right off the bat, I'd put these among some of the best Shinies in the entire franchise. Both of these Shiny Pokémon families not only pick evocative color palettes, but they're also interesting. I love when the designers at the Pokémon Company do something unique and creative with a Shiny's color choices. For Pumpkaboo, I would've pictured maybe a deeper red and a yellow top. You know, autumn themes. Phantump, maybe the leaves would change color or perhaps even the eyes would glow green. Instead, we get treated to these. Pumpkaboo and Gourgeist somehow manage to look more Halloweeny in purple. Now, as I'm writing this, I'm realizing how difficult this eventual Shiny release will be for Pokémon GO completionists like myself. We're not going to need just one of each to have a Pumpkaboo and Gourgeist in our living dex… we're going to need one of each size, totaling eight! And we thought Wurmple was a nightmare.

Then, Shiny Phantump leans into the horror with a ghostly white and scarlet (blood?) red colorway. I would've never guessed that this would be the color palette for this Pokémon, but I'm so glad it is. I hope we don't have to wait many more Halloweens to get these Shinies in Pokémon GO!