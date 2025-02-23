Posted in: Board Games, Games, Ravensburger, Tabletop | Tagged: Disney Villainous, Disney Villainous Unstoppable!

Disney Villainous Unstoppable! Announced For Summer 2025

Disney Villainous is getting a brand new version of the game this Summer, as Disney Villainous Unstoppable! brings a new twist to the title

Article Summary Disney Villainous Unstoppable! debuts in Summer 2025 with a fresh twist on the classic game.

Shared gameboard sets this version apart, adding a new challenge for players.

Play as Hades, Ursula, Scar, or Maleficent in a family-friendly race to complete your evil plan.

Perfect for ages 7+, this fast-paced game offers new art and is priced at $19.99.

Ravensburger revealed a brand new addition to the Disney Villainous line of board games, as Disney Villainous Unstoppable! will be released this Summer. This is a new family-friendly spin-off from the primary title, as the gameplay utilizes a shared gameboard for the first time as opposed to individual ones for each villain. You still run around gathering tokens to complete your evil plan; however, it has now become harder to do. We have more details on the game below, as it will be released for $20 when it does come out.

Disney Villainous Unstoppable!

Disney Villainous Unstoppable! brings the thematic gameplay and immersive design of Disney Villainous to a new, fast-paced, and easy-to-learn game. Unlike the original Disney Villainous, which features asymmetrical gameplay, Disney Villainous Unstoppable introduces a shared game board and rules. All players follow the same patch to victory: being the first to collect the four tokens needed to complete their evil plan. Disney Villainous Unstoppable! makes the experience of retelling Disney stories from the Villain's point of view more accessible than ever. In addition to the main game board, Disney Villainous Unstoppable! also includes a distinct Realm for each Villain, featuring bright, new, original artwork. Designed for 2-4 players, each participant

takes on the role of one of four Disney Villains: Hades (from Disney's Hercules), Ursula (from Disney's The Little Mermaid), Scar (from Disney's The Lion King), or Maleficent (from Disney's Sleeping Beauty) at the start of the game. Players then take turns moving around the board as they take actions and race to collect the tokens needed to complete their unique Evil Plan. Be Prepared – not only do pesky heroes stand in your way, one of your fellow Villains may also choose to slow you down. The first player to complete their Evil Plan wins. A perfect addition to your family game night shelf, Disney Villainous Unstoppable is suitable for children seven and up, has an MSRP of $19.99, and will be available for purchase this summer.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!