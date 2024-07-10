Posted in: Games, Kabam, Marvel Contest Of Champions, Mobile Games | Tagged: marvel

Marvel Contest of Champions Adds Two More For Murderworld

Marvel Contest of Champions will be launhciing the Murderworld event this week, and with it comes two new characters in the mix.

Article Summary Marvel Contest of Champions introduces Murderworld event and new characters Patriot and The Leader.

The event runs from July 10 to August 7, with character releases on July 18 and August 1 respectively.

Update features Arcade’s assassination games, battling in The Battlerealm, plus balance and bug fixes.

Explore the backstories of Patriot's heroism and The Leader’s transformation from explosion to genius.

Kabam revealed new details this evening for the next Marvel Contest of Champions update, as we're getting Patriot and The Leader added to the mix. The game will launch the Murderworld event from July 10 until August 7, and with it comes an update that adds bug fixes, balance updates, X-Magica Showcase, and the Spring of Sorrow Gauntlet. But the two new characters will be released over time as Patriot arrives in-game on July 18 and The Leader on August 1. We have more info on both below and a pair of videos for each character.

Marvel Contest of Champions – Murderworld

Arcade has come to The Contest, and with him come The Murderworlds! Assassination theme parks designed to entertain and eviscerate in equal measure, the ever-evolving Murderworlds have popped up all over The Battlerealm. But Arcade isn't here to simply ply his trade as the world's most exciting assassin for hire. He's got his own game to play, and the only high score worth chasing is how many Champions his Murderworlds can put in the ground every month. Will The Champions of The Contest come out on top by playing Arcade's game? Or will our heroes and villains be forced to work together in the hopes of toppling Arcade's lethal circus?

The Battlerealm's premier prison facility, known as The Raft, goes into lockdown as unusually high Gamma Radiation is detected. The Summoner arrives to help only to be met by Elijah Bradley aka Patriot, who is having a boat-load of troubles of his own! Friends and foes alike are being mentally manipulated by the gamma-enhanced mind of The Leader! Hopefully, the arrival of Chee'ilth will help keep the inhabitants of this cage from going green with Gamma. But how long will it be until this whole prison breaks?!

Patriot

Eli Bradley has long known the best and the worst of his country. His grandfather Isaiah was one of the very first Super Soldiers, the kind of warrior for liberty that little boys dream of becoming. But Isaiah's work, like the brutal experiments that gave him his powers and so many of his peers an early death, was kept a shameful secret by the country he served, teaching Eli from a young age that service is never simple. Still, feeling a deep need to make the world a better place, he co-founded the Young Avengers as Patriot. Though sometimes at odds with Captain America and the Avengers, Eli still earned their respect, even taking up Cap's original shield with his blessing. Patriot continues to strive to make his home into the better place it must become.

The Leader

Samuel Sterns was once an average high school dropout, but after working the night shift at a chemical plant, a gamma explosion left him with an insatiable lust for knowledge. It turns out the gamma granted Sam a genius-level intellect, which he then used to turn himself into The Leader, an evil mastermind and arch nemesis to the Hulk.

