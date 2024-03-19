Posted in: Games, Kabam, Marvel Contest Of Champions, Mobile Games | Tagged: marvel, X-Magica

Marvel Contest Of Champions Launches X-Magica Event

Marvel Contest Of Champions has meshed mutans and magic together for a new event, as X-Magica will run from now until May.

Mobile publisher Kabam has launched a new event this month for Marvel Contest Of Champions, as X-Magica invades the game. This is basically their chance to take all of the magic users in the Marvel universe and mesh them against everyone's favorite band of mutants, as the X-Men will be fighting alongside other like-minded mages and sorcerers against the Kingpin, who has gotten his hands on a few things he shouldn't have. The event is underway in the game as we speak and will be running until the end of May 2024. We have more info below and a Nightcrawler-featured trailer for you to enjoy.

Marvel Contest Of Champions – X-Magica

New epic themes stretching across multiple months of adventures in The Contest are coming! The first of these Sagas is X-Magica and will span from March 6 to June 5. Here's what you have to look forward to! In this first Saga X-Magica, we witness rising threats looming over the Mutants and Mystics of The Battlerealm. Heroes must unite these two disparate groups as they face constant attacks from fearsome foes.

Knull and his army of Symbiotes have set their eye on the mutant island paradise of Krakoa, intent on consuming its inhabitants to add to his growing army of parasitic monstrosities. On the other side of The Battlerealm, Kingpin has begun his foray into the realm of arcane crime, starting with a highly lucrative heist targeting Doctor Strange's Sanctum Sanctorum. Seeing an opportunity to collaborate, Magik, Nightcrawler, and Scarlet Witch set about establishing an alliance between Mutants and Mystics in the hopes of saving both from these calamitous villains. Can the sorcerers push back Knull's rising tide of darkness and save Krakoa from annihilation? Can the X-Men dismantle Kingpin's magical mob of arcane-empowered criminals? Find out in the first ever exciting Saga – X-Magica!

