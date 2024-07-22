Posted in: Conventions, Games, Kabam, Marvel Contest Of Champions, Mobile Games, san diego comic con | Tagged: google play, marvel, sdcc, SDCC 2024

Marvel Contest of Champions Partner With Google Play at SDCC 2024

Marvel Contest of Champions will be holding a special coolaboration with Google Play during Dan Diego Comic-Con 2024 this week.

Play to ride the Marvel-themed 80-foot Ferris wheel and win prizes.

Exclusive game bundles and Marvel comics available for Play Points redemption.

Get a 6x Play Points boost by playing during Comic-Con weekend.

Kabam and Google Play are working together later this week for a special Marvel Contest of Champions collaboration happening at San Diego Comic-Con 2024. The two will have people play the Wheel Of Champions, which will be a larger-than-life prize wheel you'll see above the city skyline from July 25-28 at the Martin Luther King Jr Promenade, located next to the Hilton Gaslamp in San Diego. You'll be able to play for several prizes ranging from in-game content to limited edition items. We got the details below about this odd but interesting game.

Marvel Contest of Champions x Google Play

At the Google Play Wheel Of Champions fan experience, playing is your ticket to ride! Guests will play an exclusive Marvel Contest of Champions quest in line to earn a seat on the 80-foot ferris wheel, before they soar above the San Diego convention in gondolas featuring iconic Super Heroes and Villains. All Comic-Con badgeholders can enjoy the ride, take home an exclusive Google Play x Marvel collector's pin, and have the chance to score epic prizes. Silver+ Play Points members can pre-register for a Hero Pass on Google Play to unlock VIP access to the experience and even more exclusive collectibles as a thank you for being part of the community. Google Play Points members at home can also #GoPlay and get in on the fun, starting July 25. Assemble at g.co/play/ComicCon during SDCC weekend to redeem points for the following exclusives:

Exclusive Marvel Contest of Champions Bundles – Redeem points to unlock an exclusive set of 4-Star Champions or a 6-Star Featured Hero Crystal from the Marvel Contest of Champions bundles, available exclusively on Google Play.

– Redeem points to unlock an exclusive set of 4-Star Champions or a 6-Star Featured Hero Crystal from the Marvel Contest of Champions bundles, available exclusively on Google Play. Limited-Edition Marvel Comics – Exchange points for premium collectibles like silver or gold foil Marvel #1000 comics and the Marvel Contest of Champions 10th Anniversary edition comic.

– Exchange points for premium collectibles like silver or gold foil Marvel #1000 comics and the Marvel Contest of Champions 10th Anniversary edition comic. Points Boost – Play Marvel Contest of Champions during San Diego Comic-Con weekend and get a 6x Play Points boost!

