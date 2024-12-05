Posted in: Games, Kabam, Marvel Contest Of Champions, Mobile Games | Tagged: marvel

Marvel Contest of Champions Reveals More 10th Anniversary Plans

Marvel Contest of Champions has revealed more content and changes coming to the game as it celebrates its 10th Anniversary

Article Summary Marvel Contest of Champions celebrates 10 years with new villain Isophyne and special events.

Grand Banquet returns with exclusive events, quests, and the Glorious Guardians Banquet Box.

Don't miss the Grand 10x10 Supply Drop for daily free champions, including Isophyne.

Look for game upgrades: level cap increase, visual overhauls, reworked champions, and site redesign.

Kabam has revealed several new additions, improvements, and changes coming to Marvel Contest of Champions as part of the game's 10th Anniversary. The team did a proper reveal of their new incoming villain character with the video above, showing off Isophyne (voiced by Erica Ishii), and held a special livestream, of which we have the video below. The team also revealed several new additions and changes coming to the game, both to mark a decade of the game being in service while also helping improve it for the future. We have more details from the devs as we celebrate with them!

Marvel Contest of Champions – Tenth Anniversary Plans

The Grand Banquet

Celebrate with the return of the Banquet Event! These celebrations will feature special Calendars, Quests, Double Track and Realm Events; as well as holiday gifts, crystals and more. The Grand Banquet will also feature a new event known as the Glorious Guardians Banquet Box. Acquire 6 Banquet Keys throughout objectives in The Contest and you will receive all 6 Glorious Guardians (Purgatory, Medusa, Black Panther [Civil War], Deadpool [X-Force], Sentry and Sentinel).

Grand 10×10 Supply Drop

Kabam's most GENEROUS giveaway! From December 10 through December 19 at 4pm PT, new and existing players can check in to The Contest every day to be rewarded with a free Champion in the Grand 10×10 Supply Drop. All Summoners who check in for the full drop will get a free Isophyne . Summoners who have progressed in the game that are Paragon or higher will be receiving 10x 7-Star Champions for FREE!

Day 1 – December 10, 2024 – Spider-Man (Classic)

Day 2 – December 11, 2024 – Gambit

Day 3 – December 12, 2024 – Gwenpool

Day 4 – December 13, 2024 – Iron Man (Infinity War)

Day 5 – December 14, 2024 – Guillotine 2099

Day 6 – December 15, 2024 – Storm (Pyramid X)

Day 7 – December 16, 2024 – Jabari Panther

Day 8 – December 17, 2024 – Wiccan

Day 9 – December 18, 2024 – Vox

Day 10 – December 19, 2024 – Isophyne

Summoner Level Cap Increase

There's always room to master new skills–Kabam is increasing item capacity, adding new cosmetics, and raising the cap on Summoner Levels in MCoC! You will now be able to reach new heights by climbing to level 70 . Players can open their Summoner profile where they can currently view up to level 65, with levels 66-70 being revealed in 2025. Levels between 61 and 70 will contain long-awaited additional mastery points, so the climb will take hard work and determination. Start hunting down Refined XP and take your account to the next level!

Menu Background Visual Overhaul

For the first time in many years we've updated the 3D backgrounds in the Home Screen and Crystal Vault just in time for the 10 Year-Anniversary! Enjoy improved Character Visuals, updated Environment scenes, and removed loading screens in and out of the Crystal Vault.

Website Redesign

Kabam redesigned MCoC's Home page, Champion Spotlights page, and added an Events page for accessible navigation and tracking of the latest in-game updates and activities.

Glorious Guardian Reworks

Continuing reworks of fan-favorite Champions to maintain balance with the ever-growing roster of Champions, players can look forward to a buffed Sentry, Sentinel, and Deadpool (X-Force). Champions Medusa (first introduced in 2017), Purgatory (first introduced in 2021), and Black Panther–Civil War (first introduced in 2014) have already received the new treatment and players can experience their redesign now!

Summoner's Choice Champion Vote 2025

MCoC's annual fan vote event is back again and Summoner's can look forward to casting their choice for the next Champion to enter The Battlerealm.

